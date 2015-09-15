Lupita Nyong’o is the latest name to join Christopher Nolan’s upcoming event film. The star-studded call sheet continues to grow for the Universal pic.

She joins the likes of the first cast members, Tom Holland and Matt Damon, and the recently announced Zendaya and Anne Hathaway.

As The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news of Nyong’o’s casting, notes– this project has even less details known about it than most of Nolan’s typically secretive projects. No plot or logline is known, and as THR states, “Details been posited regarding the project – period vampire thriller, a helicopter action thriller – but insiders maintain that nothing has come close to nailing Nolan’s real idea.”

The film is currently set for a July 17, 2026 release.

Nolan is producing the project alongside his producing partner and wife, Emma Thomas, under their Syncopy banner. Production is tentatively set sometime in the first half of next year.