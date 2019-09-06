Lupita Nyong’o went to social media on Wednesday to dedicate a touching tribute to her friend and Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman on the fourth anniversary of his death. Nyong’o posted two photos on Instagram, one Boseman took by himself and another he took with her, along with a quote from an unknown author.
“Grief never ends. But it changes,” the caption stated on her Instagram post. “It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.”
As she has been doing since the tragic loss, Nyong’o once again reminded the world that the beloved actor will always have a special place in her heart.
“Remembering Chadwick Boseman,” she wrote. “Forever.”
Boseman’s friends and family, along with the rest of his fans around the world, have continued to honor the actor in special ways since he died from colon cancer at age 43 four years ago. Nyong’o expressed the sentiments she shared with her colleagues when they were shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the Marvel series.
“When you lose someone, I don’t know when you stop missing them,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. “And of course, we felt it so much, making this film without him. To make this film against all odds is a powerful statement unto itself, and I am very proud that we did it. It was very therapeutic. It restored a sense of hope for me in making it.”
Shortly after Boseman’s death, Nyong’o said she always looked at Boseman like he was immortal.
“I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be – here! … that seem ageless,” she wrote, per The Hollywood Reporter. “Chadwick was one of those people. Chadwick was a man who made the most of his time, and somehow also managed to take his time. I didn’t know him for long but he had a profound effect on me in the time that I did.”