Lupita Nyong’o went to social media on Wednesday to dedicate a touching tribute to her friend and Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman on the fourth anniversary of his death. Nyong’o posted two photos on Instagram, one Boseman took by himself and another he took with her, along with a quote from an unknown author.

“Grief never ends. But it changes,” the caption stated on her Instagram post. “It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It’s the price of love.”

As she has been doing since the tragic loss, Nyong’o once again reminded the world that the beloved actor will always have a special place in her heart.

“Remembering Chadwick Boseman,” she wrote. “Forever.”