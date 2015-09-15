It’s official: a sequel to the 2019 thriller film Ma is in the works, and star Octavia Spencer is set to return.

Blumhouse officially announced that the film is in development. As things are still early, no director or writer is attached yet. The only confirmed information is that Spencer is returning.

“Ma has proven to be a social phenomenon since its release in 2019, with fans eagerly embracing the film and Octavia’s iconic performance as Ma,” Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions in a statement. “Ma likes to say ‘don’t make me drink alone,’ so we’re thrilled Octavia will join us again for a second round.”

Universal, which often distributes Blumhouse films, is not on board as of this moment.

What was ‘Ma’ about?

The first film revolved around Spencer’s Sue Ann, “a loner who keeps to herself in her quiet Ohio town. One day, she is asked by Maggie, a new teenager in town, to buy some booze for her and her friends, and Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting, if younger, friends of her own. She offers the kids the chance to avoid drinking and driving by hanging out in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober. Don’t curse. Never go upstairs. And call her Ma. But as Ma’s hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma’s place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth.”

The first film starred Spencer and was directed by Tate Taylor, marking a reunion after Taylor directed Spencer in The Help. It earned $61 million at the global box office on a $5 million budget, and has for years remained a pop culture staple, spawning memes and commentary.

Who else starred in the first ‘Ma’ film?

Ma also starred Juliette Lewis, Diana Silvers, Corey Fogelmanis, Gianni Paolo, McKaley Miller, Luke Evans, Missi Pyle and Allison Janney