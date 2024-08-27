Martin Lawrence is one of the most acclaimed stars in Hollywood thanks to his over thirty years in entertainment. The acclaimed actor and comedian kicked off his career in the early 1990s, appearing in over 29 movies, including the wildly successful Bad Boys franchise.

In 2024, concerns about his well-being sparked debate among his peers and fans. He has been seen in interviews and on red carpets appearing to slur his words and require assistance with walking. Though Lawrence denied rumors of him possibly suffering a stroke, it’s unknown whether or not he actually did. Nevertheless, an alleged health scare has not slowed him down nor has it stopped Martin Lawrence’s net worth from soaring well into the nine figures. Let’s break down how he became so wealthy.

Martin’s Early Ambitions Included Sports

Lawrence entered the world on April 16, 1965, in Frankfurt, Germany, the fourth of six children to his mother, Chlora, and father John Lawrence, who was serving in the U.S. Army at the time. The family relocated to Landover, Maryland when he was just seven, and the following year, his parents split. Growing up, he got in plenty of street fights, though by the time he entered high school, Lawrence was channeling his wrath in a more productive way.

When the family moved to Fort Washington, Maryland, Lawrence attended both Eleanor Roosevelt High School and Friendly High School, where he began taking up boxing. He quickly emerged as a star fighter, even becoming a Mid-Atlantic Golden Gloves boxing contender. However, his days in the ring were used as material for the stand-up comedy career he launched after graduation.

Stand-up Comedy Opened Doors for Him

Metro area while working odd jobs to support himself. His break came when comedian Ritch Snyder saw him perform and encouraged him to take his act to New York City. Taking the advice to heart, Lawrence joined the Improv’s showcase, which led to an appearance on the talent search show “Star Search.” Although he didn’t win, making it to the finals was enough to attract the attention of television executives. This led to his first acting gig on the television sitcom What’s Happening Now from 1987 to 1988. His salary for this job is unknown but after the series was canceled, it helped him land other small acting parts.

Finally, Lawrence’s first major break arrived when he was cast as Cee in Spike Lee’s 1989 Do the Right Thing. This led to him appearing in even bigger roles in films such as House Party, House Party 2, and Boomerang. In 1992, he was selected to host HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, and that same year, he was given the opportunity of a lifetime when his titular show premiered on Fox.

The ‘Martin’ Show Made Him a Household Name

Martin became a cultural phenomenon, showcasing an ensemble cast including Tisha Campbell as Gina, Carl Anthony Payne II as Cole, Thomas Mikal Ford as Tommy, Tichina Arnold as Pam, and Garrett Morris as Stan. Additionally, Martin portrayed several characters including the beloved Sheneneh, Jerome, and Mama Payne.

The series aired for five seasons, though it hit a roadblock in 1996 when Campbell left the show. She reportedly cited “intolerable” working conditions. She eventually filed a lawsuit against Lawrence and the show’s producers in January 1997, citing sexual harassment and both verbal and physical abuse. They settled the suit in April 1997, allowing Campbell to return for the series finale’s last two episodes. However, she did not share any scenes with her co-star. It’s unclear how much Lawrence paid out in the suit, though it doesn’t appear to have slowed his career. He even took on several notable theatrical releases during the filming of his sitcom, which helped make Lawrence millions.

Martin’s Salaries Throughout the Years Have Built His Net Worth

Lawrence was one of the highest-paid actors in the 1990s and early 2000s. This helped build his $110 net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 1995, he starred in the first Bad Boys film alongside Will Smith. Another cult classic, Lawrence was reportedly paid $6 million, while Smith’s salary was $2 million. When Bad Boys II arrived in 2003, Smith and Lawrence were paid $20 million each.

Unlike many actors, Lawrence’s film salaries have been widely publicized. For his 1997 action comedy, Nothing to Lose with Tim Robbins, he earned $6 million. Another hit, which starred Eddie Murphy, also earned Lawrence an $8.5 million payday. He was paid another $20 million for his 1999 cop flick, Blue Streak. It’s unclear how much he was compensated for the Bad Boys for Life (2020) and Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024). However, it has been reported that Lawrence has earned $32 million across all four movies.

Lawrence Has Invested in Real Estate

Like many celebrities of his caliber, Lawrence has invested in real estate throughout the years. He purchased a large Beverly Park mansion in Beverly Hills with his former wife Shamicka Gibbs. It’s unknown how much they paid for it, but it was once being rented out for $200,000. Eventually, it was sold for $17.2 million in 2013.

After unloading this property, Lawrence purchased a mansion in Encino, California, for $6.63 million. Additionally, he treated himself to a 116-acre farm in Purcellville, Virginia. For reasons unknown, he listed the sprawling property for $8.5 million in 2018.

How Much Did Martin Get Paid per Episode?

Martin Lawrence reportedly made $100,000 per episode of his series. Given that he created and starred in the show, it’s likely he was the most paid. However, it’s unknown how much his costars were compensated.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Martin Lawrence like Tisha Campbell?

It appears that Lawrence and Campbell’s relationship soured ahead of her suing him. In January 2020, he told GQ that the sexual harassment claims made by Campbell were not true. During that time, they had reconciled, with Lawrence crediting their ability to reconcile on the allegations being “bulls***.” In her own chat with People in June 2022, Campbell stated “We’ve all healed.”

Did Martin Lawrence have any kids with his first wife?

Lawrence’s eldest daughter, Jasmin, was from his first marriage to Patricia Southall, former Miss Virginia USA. Additionally, he shares two other daughters, Iyanna and Amara, with Gibbs, his second wife.

Where does Martin Lawrence live now?

Lawrence has kept his current home under wraps. However, outlets have claimed that he still owns a home in Maryland, Denver, and Beverly Hills.

How long was Martin Lawrence in a coma?

Back in 1999, Lawrence spent three days in a coma. This was the result of extreme heat exhaustion. While this has been confirmed by Lawrence, in latter years, he became much more private about his health.