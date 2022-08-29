The newly released documentary, May The Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story, is shining a light on hip-hop royalty.

May The Lord Watch: The Little Brother Story chronicles the rise, breakup and reunion of Little Brother, the critically acclaimed and influential hip-hop group from Durham, N.C.

The documentary details the vast impact of the group, composed of rappers Phonte, Big Pooh, and (formerly) producer 9th Wonder.

As the official description reads:

The heart of the documentary lies in the unraveling and reconciliation between members Phonte and Big Pooh. Their relationship begins in the wake of their challenging upbringings in the South, strains while coming of age together in the music industry, and resolves with an enduring friendship, as the two men reunite and record their 2019 album May the Lord Watch. Told through never before seen archival footage, contemporary vérité scenes, and interviews from the group’s members, peers, and family, the film’s story unfolds in intimate detail under the framework of a ‘UBN Made-for-TV Documentary’, riffing on the fictional UBN Network created through comedy sketches on Little Brother albums.

Fans have anticipated the documentary’s release since the trailer dropped in 2022. Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh have hosted intimate film screenings for fans in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Los Angeles and New York City to promote the film.

The film was directed by filmmaker Holland Randolph Gallagher and written by ‘Yoh’ Phillips.

“When you meet someone at the Uber line at LAX rarely does it coalesce into a years-long, soul-searching and feature-length-documentary-creating endeavor, but so it happened with Phonte and I in 2018,” said Gallagher in a statement. Four years, two scrapped cuts, and a pandemic later, we’re rounding the corner on completing the project that will tell the Little Brother story once and for all. I don’t take that responsibility lightly and I hope our film reflects that.”

Watch the film, which was released late last month, below: