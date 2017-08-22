Moses Ingram has joined the cast of Kathryn Bigelow’s next film at Netflix.

As Deadline exclusively reports, Ingram and Tracy Letts join Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, Greta Lee and Gabriel Basso in the project.

While plot details regarding the film are being kept under wraps, sources informed Deadline that it will be set at the White House as a national crisis unfolds.

Ingram, whose recent films include starring opposite Denzel Washington in Apple and A24’s The Tragedy of Macbeth and A24’s All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt. She can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ limited series, Lady in the Lake, opposite Natalie Portman. She’ll soon be seen with Tilda Swinton, Michael Shannon and George MacKay in Neon’s The End.

This Netflix film will be Bigelow’s first feature since the 2017 thriller Detroit. In 2009, Bigelow became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director for her film The Hurt Locker.