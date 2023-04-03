On the television and streaming side, actor Ayo Edebiri led with the most nominations for her appearance in Abbott Elementary and performance in The Bear. With several of the films on Netflix and Amazon, the two biggest platforms lead with 55 and 27 nominations, respectively.

Usher and Victoria Monét received the most nominations in music recording categories, earning six and five nods, respectively.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of this year’s nominees, whose outstanding contributions across film, television and streaming, music, literature, podcasts, and more have inspired us all,” Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP, said in a news release statement. “The NAACP Image Awards stand as a tribute to their creativity, talent, and dedication to authentic storytelling and are a testament to the richness and diversity of our community.”