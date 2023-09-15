“I think for us, we have an under amplified voice, and the ability to amplify the voice through having these conversations with dads, whether they’re incarcerated or not, but particularly having them do some self-inventory, because we often don’t take care of ourselves to be able to show up effectively for our children, and that’s the major responsibility,” Morris said. “I think, for every dad in the room, I can speak to this process; I don’t assume this, but this came out through our conversations. Most of them feel as though the most honorable title they ever had was dad, not being in prison, not being this, whoever you are in the street, and whoever you are to everybody else. Mark eloquently said, ‘To my children, I’m a superhero.’ That requires us to show up, and I think for dads in the community, when they see this film, we have to remember that we need our children as much as they need us.”