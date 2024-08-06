From Chicago’s West Side to global rap stardom, Polo G has transformed stories into platinum hits — and a serious fortune. With his 2019 debut Die a Legend, he began a climb that’s become impossible to ignore. At present, he’s the only rapper to have all of his albums certified as at least double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). In 2025, he’s set to join Mariah the Scientist headlining at OzFest, a performance fans hope will tease a new album following 2023’s Hood Poet.

The buzz isn’t just about new music, though. It’s about Polo G’s net worth. With numerous platinum albums under his belt, it’s time to dig into the numbers his success has built.

From Chicago to SoundCloud – Life Before the Fame

Taurus Tremani Bartlett came into the world on January 6, 1999. Brought up in the Old Town area of Chicago, Polo G grew up immersed in the city’s grind and the music that came with it. He became familiar with the Chicago drill sound, which he’d later use in his own artistry. In an interview with Rolling Out, he stated that Chicago rappers have a “different story to tell.”

“As Black men from impoverished areas, we all experience the same struggles,” the rapper continued.

Polo G told Rolling Stone that after enrolling at Lincoln University to study broadcasting, he didn’t even show up for his first day of classes. Instead, he chose to go all in on being an artist. His mother, Stacia Mac, became his personal manager once he began pursuing music. His musical career kicked off with sharing songs on SoundCloud and YouTube as far back as 2018. Tracks like “Gang with Me” and “Finer Things” caught on quickly, racking up millions of listens.

By mid‑2019, the release of Die a Legend sent him from underground voice to mainstream chart‑topper. That debut album cracked the top ten on the Billboard 200 and made him a platinum artist. This effectively transformed his early‑stage fees and minuscule SoundCloud checks into far larger earnings.

Becoming The GOAT, And Getting Paid Like It

Polo G’s financial leap was driven largely by the success of his albums and singles. Die a Legend included hits such as “Pop Out” and “Finer Things,” which went multi‑platinum. His sophomore project, The Goat (2020), reached number two on Billboard, followed by Hall of Fame in 2021. This became his first album to top the chart, featuring “Rapstar” — a triple‑platinum single. The Goat truly made the rapper the GOAT, selling over 2,167,500 copies — his highest-grossing album. Polo G also leveraged his success to score A-list collaborations, like when he collaborated with Eminem, Mozzy, and Skylar Grey to put out “Last One Standing” in 2021.

That same year, his mother, Stacia Mac, told Billboard that her son’s performance fee was $150,000, up from the previous year’s $85,000. She reminisced about when he made just $5,000 per show and added that his current fees were justified by his proven talent.

Launching His Own Label

In 2020, Polo G branched out like many other artists do once they reach a certain apex of fame. For him, this took the form of launching his own record label. In conjunction with Columbia Records, he founded Only Dreamers Achieve Records, or ODA for short. The name is up for debate, with some sources referring to it as Only Dreamers Achieve and others calling Only Drillers Allowed. Others refer to it as Cap-A-Lot Records.

Regardless of what the acronym stands for, the ODA name harkens back to the first song he wrote and uploaded. The first sign-on was New York rapper Scorey, whom he met in an airport. Scorey would later describe Polo G as a mentor. He released his first album in March 2025.

His San Fernando Valley Home Is Worth $4 Million

Real estate is another pillar of Polo G’s earnings portfolio. Celebrity Net Worth reports that in June 2021, he paid $4.885 million for an 11,000‑square‑foot mansion in Los Angeles’s San Fernando Valley. The seven‑bedroom property includes high‑end amenities like a 14‑car garage, pool, spa, and tennis court. It all comes together in a clear example of turning rap revenue into tangible assets. His platinum records hang proudly in the home, which overlooks the valley.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, he discusses the Chatsworth home he’d purchased as well.

“I’m big on real-estate sh*t, and big on being comfortable. So, that’s the real reason why I even took the step of buying a big-ass crib, and I ain’t even living in it right now. That’s the crib that I’ll stay in until my son comes of age.”

This comment shows that he’s not only investing financially but also investing in a future for his son, who was born in 2019.

What does Polo G Drive?

Polo G has proven himself to be quite the car fanatic. He allegedly owns 11 luxury vehicles. According to Autoevolution, the one he uses the most is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a favorite among successful rappers. He also owns a BMW I8, a BMW X6, a Corvette, a Tesla, a bulletproof car he keeps in Chicago, and several others. That Rolls-Royce Cullinan sports an elegant black paint job, which he’s shown off on his Instagram.

Ironically, he didn’t get his license until about a year ago. “11 cars in & I finally got my license,” he joked in an Instagram story.

With so many luxury vehicles in tow, Polo G’s net worth will remain secure so long as he hangs onto these investments. The Cullinan he’s so fond of is worth roughly $407,750 as of 2025 per Car and Driver, while cars like the X6 fetch something in the $76,000 – $96,000 range, per Kelly Blue Book.

What Is Polo G’s Net Worth?

Between his album sales and performances, his real estate investments, and his stable of luxury vehicles, all signs point to Polo G’s firm and growing fortune. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Polo G’s net worth at $7 million as of January 6, 2025. This total takes into account his record deals, streaming royalties, successful tours, record label ownership, and real estate investments.

It also reflects the broader impact of award recognition and brand power. With each platinum album, major festival, and luxury car he treats himself to, that number becomes ever more justified.

In under a decade, Polo G has not only captured headlines with his lyrical storytelling and chart dominance but has also made smart financial moves that reinforce his presence as a hip‑hop entrepreneur. From his Chicago roots to an almost $5 million LA estate, from SoundCloud uploads to record‑label founder, every success he’s built contributes to the conversation around Polo G’s net worth. And as he continues releasing music, expanding his label, and investing in the future, his financial narrative will only get richer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Polo G have a private jet?

Yes, Polo G has a private jet. He posed for a photo with it on his 24th birthday, along with his Rolls-Royce.

Why is Polo G so famous?

Part of Polo G’s fame and subsequent net worth can be attributed to the fact that he’s a fantastic storyteller, able to bring his tracks to life with vivid imagery.