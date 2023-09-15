We are just one step closer to getting the Princess of Genovia back on the big screen as The Princess Diaries 3 is officially in the works.

As development on threequel is underway, it was recently confirmed that Crazy Rich Asians director Adele Lim has been tapped to direct the film franchise’s next installment.

The Princess Diaries first snagged the hearts of audiences when it first debuted in 2001 with Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, the teenager who lived a normal life, intentionally under the radar, until her grandmother (Julie Andrews) drops a bombshell on her – she is set to take the throne as Princess of Genovia.

What was the sequel about?

After the first film was a success, The Princess Diaries 2 was greenlit and debuted in theaters on August 7, 2004.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement follows Mia Thermopolis as she returns to Genovia after college, preparing to take on the role of queen. However, her plans hit a snag when she learns that she must marry within 30 days to keep her crown, or lose it to Nicholas Deveraux (Chris Prine). With guidance from her grandmother, Queen Clarisse (Andres), Mia faces romantic challenges, political intrigue, and her own insecurities while learning what it truly means to rule

The iconic late singer Whitney Houston served as an executive producer on both the original film and the sequel. Additionally, The Princess Diaries 2 was written by Shonda Rhimes.

How long has The Princess Diaries 3 been in development?

While the official plot details have not been disclosed, it is important to note that talks of the threequel first began in 2022.

A year later, Hathaway excitedly told the V Magazine that they were “in a good place,” in terms of getting The Princess Diaries 3 to the big screen.

“There’s nothing to announce yet,” she said at the time. “But we’re in a good place.”

Who is the director of The Princess Diaries 3?

Lim, has previously directed movies like the aforementioned Crazy Rich Asians, Raya and the Last Dragon and Joy Ride.

“As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life,”said Lim in an official statement announcing the news, as Variety reported. “We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

The Princess Diaries 3 is expected to continue Mia’s story from The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2. No set date for filming has been announced.

Will Chris Pine return as Nicholas?

Right now, Chris Pine has he doesn’t know if he is returning for the film, but wants fans to ask Disney.

In a recent appearance on NBC’s Today, he said (via The Hollywood Reporter), “I don’t know anything. Call Disney. Call [Disney CEO] Bob Iger,” he joked. “The answer is I gotta see. I don’t know anything about it. I think it’s fantastic.”