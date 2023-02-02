Seth Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures is producing through the film under its first-look deal at Universal. Brunson is producing through her Fifth Chance banner.

Abbott Elementary writer Justin Tan is making his feature directorial debut with the project, and he also co-wrote the screenplay with Brunson. Alex McAtee is producing for Point Grey, and Erik Baiers and Jacqueline Garell are supervising the project on behalf of Universal.

The comedy’s plot details are still being kept under wraps.

Brunson said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter, “I’m so excited to be working with Point Grey and Universal on Par for the Course. This is a comedy close to my heart, and who better to do it with than some of the best producers in the game.”