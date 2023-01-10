Ready to Love fans are gearing up for an all-new season of the OWN reality series. Twenty eligible singles will explore romantic connections in Fort Worth, Texas, a first for the franchise. Hosted by comedian and actor, Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles, Ready to Love showcases the up-and-down love lives of successful Black men and women in their 30s and 40s seeking meaningful connections. Each week, the couples’ journeys are chronicled, with hopes that life-long bonds are formed. The show returns on Friday, Jan. 12th at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
Here’s the official description: Twenty stunning singles journey on a quest to find a meaningful love connection with a diverse range of people and backgrounds to choose from, including a flight attendant looking to build a life of love on land, an esthetician who hopes to connect with someone more than just on the surface, and a fashion stylist searching for a muse. Viewers will be surprised by an early no-show that keeps everyone on their toes, unexpected dismissals and complicated love triangles as a new season heats up. From lavish brunches and mixers, action-packed water activities and group dates, all will be confronted with challenging emotions while exploring their romantic interests.