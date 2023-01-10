Here’s the official description: Twenty stunning singles journey on a quest to find a meaningful love connection with a diverse range of people and backgrounds to choose from, including a flight attendant looking to build a life of love on land, an esthetician who hopes to connect with someone more than just on the surface, and a fashion stylist searching for a muse. Viewers will be surprised by an early no-show that keeps everyone on their toes, unexpected dismissals and complicated love triangles as a new season heats up. From lavish brunches and mixers, action-packed water activities and group dates, all will be confronted with challenging emotions while exploring their romantic interests.