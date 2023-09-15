“Zack Snyder created a world in which I can see and feel the continent of Africa resonating and coming off of the page of what was written,” Djimon Hounsou, who plays legendary commander General Titus in the new Netflix film, told Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “Certainly the geopolitical tentacles that to me have been holding the continent of Africa back for a long time plays out so vividly here. That said, [it is] an amazing combination of world-class actors, myself coming from Africa, Staz who is Russian and Indian, with the addition of his partner who is white, Portuguese, and Golan.”