Disney-ESPN’s Andscape has announced the upcoming premiere of the documentary, Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story, which will debut on Hulu. The documentary focuses on one ofthe country’s oldest Black boarding schools.

The film will drop on Feb. 23. Directed by J.J. Anderson, making his feature debut, and executive produced by Andscape’s Kelley L. Carter along with J.J. Anderson, Marc Jordan, and Jason Aidoo, Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story delves into the experiences of Piney Woods School students and staff, offering perspective on the complexities within the school’s dynamic layers.

The logline states: Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story is a documentary film set against the culturally historical backdrop of one of America’s oldest Black boarding schools. This film amplifies the journeys of several Piney Woods School students and staff members, providing a never-before-seen window into the ever-evolving, complex layers of the school and its students. Vividly, yet beautifully Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story captures the emotional, physical, and mental tolls required to be young, Black, and educated in America by honoring the students’ perspectives of themselves and their school.

Before its Hulu premiere, Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story will screen as an official selection at the 32nd Pan African Film Festival on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles.

“I am honored to be partnering with Andscape to bring Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story to audiences,” said Anderson in a statement. “From the illuminating experiences shared by the historical institution’s young voices to the devoted labor put forth by crew members— this film is a heartfelt testimony of love, community, and culture. We are overjoyed to share it with the world.”

“We are deeply grateful to J.J. Anderson and Andscape for bringing the Piney Woods story to audiences in such a powerful way,” said Dr. Will Crossley, president of The Piney Woods School. “For 115 years, our work has consistently pursued a mission to prepare future leaders by empowering learners – head, hands, and heart. The core of this place has always embodied an ethos of love, strong work ethic, and relentless pursuit of excellence. As an alumnus, I know firsthand the power of resilience that Piney Woods embodies. Thanks to this amazing production team, audiences now will get a glimpse into the indomitable spirit that makes these hallowed grounds so uniquely remarkable.”

Watch the trailer below: