Searchlight Pictures has released the official trailer for Suncoast. The coming-of-age film stars Nico Parker, Woody Harrelson, Laura Linney and more.

Inspired by the semi-autobiographical story of a teenager (Parker) who, while caring for her brother along with her audacious mother (Linney), strikes up an unlikely friendship with an eccentric activist (Harrelson) who is protesting one of the most landmark medical cases of all time.

Ella Anderson, Daniella Taylor, Amarr and Ariel Martin also star. The film drops on Hulu in on Feb. 9

The trailer opens with Doris, played by Parker getting off the school bus and attending her first day of class. At first glance, she’s a normal student, however, her life is anything but normal. Doris is a teenage caregiver who cares for her ailing brother who is hospitalized, a fate that has hallowed Doris’ spirits. While getting acquainted with classes, Doris befriends students by offering her humble abode as the kickback spot. Her mother is at the hospital around the clock- it’s a recipe for unrestricted fun. During Doris’ navigation in making her spirit whole again, trouble knocks at the hospital’s door.

Written and directed by Laura Chinn, Suncoast is produced by Jeremy Plager, Francesca Silvestri, Kevin Chinoy and Oly Obst as producers.

Watch the trailer below: