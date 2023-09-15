“If you watch a lot of Pixar films there’s always a mother-daughter or like a brother or friends. This was really about one’s relationship with themselves and how they see themselves in the world,” she continued. “So that was part of it and the other part was talking about the immigrant experience too. We don’t have it blatantly saying she’s an immigrant in the film, mainly because there’s not any dialogue in it, but when you look at her design she does have African markings. She has the cross, the two elevens on the side of her eye, which means she’s from the Tigray region of Ethiopia. She has three kinds of carvings on her neck as well. I wanted to tell a story about an immigrant experience of coming to an urban city and the struggles of belonging and also directly indirectly being forced to conform.”