

The Shrek franchise is arguably one of the most iconic and cherished animated projects of all time. Since the release of the first movie in 2001, it has become a fan favorite and cultural phenomenon, inspiring memes, fan fiction, spinoffs, merchandise and costumes. Shrek is a comfort movie unlike any other – the comedy, music and style of the films are easy to recognize even today. Recently, there has been an uproar following the release of a teaser for the first movie from the franchise in 15 years.

Shrek 5, which is scheduled to release on Christmas 2026 is directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon. Aside from that, fans should expect to see some new faces in the cast, including a former Disney Channel starlet. Of course, it will bring back some familiar voices (such as Eddie Murphy as Donkey and Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona), but fans are not pleased because they don’t recognize the faces of characters they have come to love over the years. As technology has evolved since the last Shrek film, it appears he’s gotten a bit of a makeover – one that social media users have been vocal about.

Shrek Has a New Look, but Not Everyone Loves It

Fans are making a lot of judgments about the new film based on a very short cast announcement posted to YouTube by Universal Pictures on Feb. 27. Its since been a big topic of discussion for movie lovers. The video, which unsurprisingly has turned off the capability for viewers to comment, says a whole lot about the direction of the new film. Although fans are likely glad to know that voice actors who are basically staples for the franchise are coming back, the classic characters look very different.

An interesting new addition to the cast is actress Zendaya, who will be playing one of Shrek and Fiona’s children, Felicia. In the short video fans also saw another beloved character, Pinocchio, who has been voiced by Cody Cameron since the earlier films. He also voiced the always hilarious Three Little Pigs, so day one fans are hoping to see them return.

Beyond those confirmations, there has not been much said about Shrek 5, leaving people to their own devices with a lessthan 30-second promo video to go off of. Without any other information though, it is clear to see that the characters before and after Shrek 5 are wildly different. The animation style, which many have compared to AI generated imaging, does not resemble the textured look audiences are used to. Long before the expected release date, fans are already thinking that the nostalgia of (a recognizable) Shrek in his swamp with Smash Mouth playing in the background will be a thing of the past.

This Isn’t the First Time the Internet Has Reacted Poorly to Character Design

There has been much shade thrown at the animators of the new movie, reminding us that, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Sonic The Hedgehog, the 2020 movie which brought the iconic gaming character to fans in a live-action film, experienced similar circumstances after initially revealing their work to the world. The adventure movie’s marketing team even seems to have feedback for producers of the new Shrek movie. In a diss posted on their official social media page, they jokingly suggest that the Shrek 5 movie’s animation be redone just as they had to do to appease fans. “For any green ogres looking for advice,” they joke in the clip above.

Will They Change the ‘Shrek 5’Animation?

Many find this bold move by Sonic’s social team hilarious. But it has called into question the differences in their circumstances. Since Shrek is a cult classic animated movie which has not differed in style in its 24 year run, perhaps commentators are right. Technically, they have more time than the Sonic animation team had to fix their animation style, given that the release date isn’t until late 2026.

As some fans argue, there is a whole generation that has made Shrek a cultural hit. With these changes, they feel the franchise is not being honored. The tried and true animation style of those who grew up with the grouchy ogre has seemingly been switched out for the preferences of younger audiences who are accustomed to a different animation style. On the other hand, some fans are defending the new movie, taking to the comment sections to keep hope alive. There are even those vilifying others for attacking the sequel, which clearly is trying to keep up with the times. For now, it’s unclear if Shrek 5 backlash will cause DreamWorks Animation to redesign the animation style – but the world is certainly paying attention.

Old Shrek vs. New Shrek: What’s the Difference?

I’m not a fan of the Shrek redesign/model imho



I appreciate the more cartoony style they are going for, but I was a really big fan of how ugly and more “realistic” the old facial proportions were



Hoping it looks better in the final release because ooooooof pic.twitter.com/CxjXTHcom5 — Saltydkdan (@saltydkdan) February 27, 2025

So, why does Shrek 5 look vastly different from all the rest of the movies? It, of course, was no accident. DreamWorks first began using a different animation style in 2022 for a spinoff, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Following in its footsteps, the upcoming movie seems to be made from a different animation engine developed by DreamWorks, known as MoonRay. This decision has made fans question the continuity of the franchise’s animation style; it’s been described as “off-putting” and which may even spark a redesign, especially given Sonic‘s diss.

In addition to the Shrek 5 backlash from the redesigned animation style, some fans are not stoked about the plot details revealed in the teaser. In a nearly third-wall breaking scene, Shrek and his friends are scrolling through a TikTok-esque feed on the Magic Mirror. Famous fan-made Shrek memes from previous years made an appearance as Shrek questions, “Who’s making this stuff?” This short scene has some viewers confused about the premise of the movie. It also has some fans wondering if producers are pandering too aggressively towards younger audiences to stay relevant. Although time has obviously passed in the narrative, maybe things are just too different. Prior movies have made references to pop culture, for example celebrities and even nods to popular brands in Shrek 2, but are the latest changes too much to retain the original audience?