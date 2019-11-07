The second annual Sony Future Filmmaker Awards has announced the six award winners at their upcoming 2024 ceremony. The event provides short filmmakers the opportunity to develop their ideas, talent, and unique perspective on the world and storytelling.

The winners of this year’s event include: Kyle Novak, from the Czech Republic, their film Ángulos de la Hora (Hour Angle); Solmund MacPherson, from Canada, and their film Wildmen of the Greater Toronto Area; Katie Blair, from the U.S., and their film Imogene; Cristian Daniel, from Uruguay, and their film Parasomnia; Olawunmi Hassan & Adaobi Samson, both from Nigeria, Ìrún Dídì; and Raheem Razak, from South Africa, and their film Anguish.

The winners were chosen from over 8,400 films and more than 5,000 filmmakers from 148 countries and territories. They submitted their projects under the following categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Environment, Animation, Student, and Future Format. They were chosen by: Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, Co-Founders and Co-Presidents of Sony Pictures Classics; BAFTA winning cinematographer Rob Hardy; British cinematographer Kate Reid; Australian filmmaker Unjoo Moon; Emmy winning cinematographer Robert Primes; and award-winning director Justin Chadwick

“This year’s winners traverse borders and cultures, a global gathering of creative talent set to make their mark in our industry. The winners each approach their stories with originality; from a portent of an eroding society, to a surreal take on family pressures, to an animated love story suspended in time: we were struck by the ingenuity of these filmmakers and their fresh perspective on the world. It is with great pleasure we celebrate the winners, as well as the wider cohort of 30 filmmakers who comprised this year’s shortlist, and we look forward to watching as they take their next steps in cinema,” the judges’ jury said in a statement.

Sony Future Filmmaker Awards winners are sent to Los Angeles and Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California. There, they’ll get exclusive access to experts and receive insight into the film industry. They also Winners receive cash prizes

and Sony Digital Imaging equipment. The ceremony was established by Creo, an organization that spearheads events and programming to benefit those in the following creative spaces: photography, film and contemporary art; and sponsored by Sony.

The program is set to return for a third installment in spring 2025. Submissions open later this year.