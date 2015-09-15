Spike Lee‘s upcoming film from A24 and Apple Studios has added Jeffrey Wright and Godfather of Harlem actress Ilfenesh Hadera to star with Denzel Washington.

High and Low is developed and produced by A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures, and written by Alan Fox and Lee. The thriller film, described as the ” English-language reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s crime thriller,” beings production this month.

A24 will release the film in theaters before it launches at a later date on Apple TV+.

The film will be produced by Todd Black for Escape Artists and Jason Michael Berman for Mandalay Pictures.

Lee will serve as executive producer through his 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks. Mandalay’s Peter Guber will also serve as executive producer, along with Juniper Productions’ Matthew Lindner, Chris Brigham, and Katia Washington. Mandalay’s Jordan Moldo is a co-producer.

This is the second Apple Original Films project for Washington after The Tragedy of Macbeth. It is the fifth Lee-Washington collaboration as director and actor following Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game and Inside Man.