Spike Lee is a household name unlikely to be forgotten anytime soon, especially after gifting the world with iconic films like Do The Right Thing (1989) and She’s Gotta Have It (1986). While Lee is often busy sprinkling his magic behind the lens, he has explored several career paths in the entertainment industry during his time in the spotlight. Movie lovers know that Lee has become synonymous with bold narratives that push cultural boundaries since many of his projects touch on aspects of race, gender and sexuality.

As a major figure in cinema, Lee’s work continues to resonate with audiences all over the world and ultimately, greatly benefits his wallet. His legacy has been established in more ways than one, as demonstrated by his steadily growing net worth. Here’s what we know about the financial success of this entertainment industry mogul who has made waves in the Black community.

Did Spike Lee come from fame, or is he self-made?

(Jean-Baptiste LaCroix/AFP/Getty Images)

Lee was not born to money or fame, but he did reach success by following his passions in the arts. He was born Shelton Jackson Lee in Atlanta, Georgia in 1957, but his family moved to Brooklyn shortly after. Growing up in the Fort Greene neighborhood definitely impacted his career trajectory. The area is a well-known hub for creativity and a close-knit community, which was naturally attractive to his father, William (known as Bill), a passionate jazz musician.

On his maternal side, Jacqueline Lee taught the arts and Black literature. As reported by Celebrity Net Worth, the multi-talent’s mother is the reason people have come to know him as Spike today. She lovingly gave him the nickname, which has now become an iconic calling card.

The 68-year-old prioritized education before growing his fortune

As Celebrity Net Worth notes, Black culture continued to impact his life as he grew into adulthood and eventually was a significant part of his education. Lee enrolled at the HBCU Morehouse College located in Atlanta, Georgia. This is where he made his first student film, before graduating with a B.A. in mass communications. After spending his young adulthood in Atlanta, he returned to New York to get a Master of Fine Arts (MFA).

In 1978, Spike Lee graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. From there, he continued shooting films, and in 1986, he released his first feature film, She’s Gotta Have It. This was just the beginning of his majorly successful career in the film industry.

Throughout his career, Lee has produced more than 90 movies

IMDb reports that Spike Lee has gone on to work on more than 90 movies as a producer alone. But projects weren’t always so plentiful and profitable since he had to put in a little elbow grease at the beginning of his career. In hindsight, he was not doing too shabby early on, yet he still had to bet on himself. After his early successes, Lee found representation at the William Morris Agency. But when studio contracts were not racking up, he took to action. Through independent financing, he managed to raise $125,000 to produce his She’s Gotta Have It. This first feature film even made close to $9 million at the box office, according to TheRichest.

His more recent filmmaking projects have been major studio releases. This means there’s more reward (budget and visibility) than risk for Lee. For example, one of Spike Lee’s most financially successful movies to date is Inside Man, as The Root reports. This 2006 film earned $186,003,591 at the box office and set the precedent for his directorial earnings. He has used this and other successes to make a cultural impact and pay it forward, too.

Many well-known actors today were either introduced to or highlighted on the big screen with Spike Lee’s hits. The Richest highlights how the likes of Denzel Washington, Samuel L. Jackson, and Angela Bassett were a part of his revolutionary pro-Black industry movement. He has also made money moves in recent years after iconic and high-earning films have further established him as one of the most influential figures in Black cinema.

Director pays it forward by teaching at his alma mater

As a director, screenwriter, and actor, Spike Lee was already a renaissance man – but he took his career to another level in 1983. At the time, he became an entrepreneur and producer when he began his production company 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks. This company generates a substantial amount of revenue, with RocketReach estimating they make about $3 million per year.

In addition to this, the East Coast icon has signed a multi-year contract with Netflix to direct and produce more movies. In true Spike Lee fashion he stated, “There Is No Better Way for Me and My Company 40Acres and a Mule Filmworks to Begin the New Year Than Renew Our Partnership With Ted, Scott and Tendo — Da Fearless Leaders of Netflix. Besides My Joints, We Together Will Focus on the New Diverse Storytellers, YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF”, as Hollywood Reporter reports.

The critically acclaimed director is also a college professor, so he has followed in his mother’s footsteps. He continues to pass on the torch to future generations by providing knowledge and guidance on making dreams come true in the film industry. Since 1993, Lee has become a regular fixture within the graduate film program at his alma mater, NYU. He is now a tenured film professor and artistic director at the Tisch School of the Arts. While his teaching gig likely does not compare to his other endeavors monetarily, it is still pretty profitable. Art professors employed by the institution reportedly make around $109,286, as Salary.com reports. So he has certainly diversified his cash flow portfolio. Although he has tried his hand at many different roles within the film industry, nothing will replace the Spike Lee Joints he has become known for.

What is Spike Lee’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth has reported that Spike Lee’s net worth is around $60 million but he likely makes at least $3 million in salary. The possibilities are endless with much of his salary depending on what projects he is a part of. On the back end, movies like the 2000 hit Love & Basketball are still profitable for him. As a producer in particular, he earns diverse income from projects, including a share of profits, royalties and residuals from various distribution channels like streaming platforms. His net worth may just skyrocket with the success of his next release; fans will have to keep watch as his career continues to level up.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much money have Spike Lee movies made?

According to The Numbers, Lee has made a whopping $587,737,937 in the worldwide box office as a director. In total, though, with all of his career roles considered, over $1,858,228,924 has been made in profit.

What is Spike Lee’s highest-grossing film?

As The Root reports, Spike Lee’s highest-grossing film was Inside Man (2006) with Denzel Washington. It made $186,003,591 at the box office.