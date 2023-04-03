She continued, “And when you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. The fact that we’re up here, there’s a whole entire team behind us. They have to get paid. So when you hear someone saying, ‘Oh, such and such made $10 million,’ no, that didn’t make it to their account. Know that off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%, OK? So, do the math; now we have $5 million.”

Henson added that she doesn’t see her accomplishments as an actor due to being underpaid throughout her career.

“I’m only human, and it seems every time I do something and I break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to re-negotiate, I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I’m just tired,” Henson explained. “I’m tired. I’m tired.”