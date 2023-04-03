The Color Purple star Taraji P. Henson recently discussed the future of her acting career with Gayle King after revealing she’s “tired” of being underpaid despite being in the entertainment industry for over 20 years.
On Tuesday, King hosted Sirius XM’s town hall with Henson, actor Danielle Brooks and film director Blitz Bazawule as they discussed the upcoming film. During the conversation, King addressed the rumors that the 53-year-old may quit acting due to low pay and unfair treatment in the business. When asked if she thought about it, Henson said she was “tired” of having to defend her worth as an actor.
“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson said tearfully. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over; you get tired. I hear people go, ‘You work a lot.’ I have to; the math ain’t mathin’.”
She continued, “And when you start working a lot, you have a team. Big bills come with what we do. We don’t do this alone. The fact that we’re up here, there’s a whole entire team behind us. They have to get paid. So when you hear someone saying, ‘Oh, such and such made $10 million,’ no, that didn’t make it to their account. Know that off the top, Uncle Sam is getting 50%, OK? So, do the math; now we have $5 million.”
Henson added that she doesn’t see her accomplishments as an actor due to being underpaid throughout her career.
“I’m only human, and it seems every time I do something and I break another glass ceiling, when it’s time to re-negotiate, I’m at the bottom again like I never did what I just did, and I’m just tired,” Henson explained. “I’m tired. I’m tired.”
Henson said the industry plays “in your face” when advocating for oneself as an actor. She also said she has several other things she’s doing besides acting because of how difficult it is to survive in the industry.
“That’s why I have other things. I have my TPH brand. I have my mental wellness,” Henson said. “I have other things because this industry, if you let it, it’ll steal your soul, but I refuse to let that happen.”
An interview clip made its rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, with fans sharing their thoughts on Henson’s career.
“4 the record, she should have been recognized after Benjamin Button & Hustle & Flow. Heck, she eats every role she’s ever done. When U know U R one of the best & can’t get the recognition & the compensation, that mess hurts. This is for all Black Women in any genre of work,” one user said.
4 the record, she should have been recognized after Benjamin Button & Hustle & Flow. Heck, she eats every role she's ever done. When U know U R one of the best & can't get the recognition & the compensation, that mess hurts. This is for all Black Women in any genre of work.
— As I was saying, #BreonnaTaylor (@2speak_easy) December 20, 2023
“My eyes were watering anyway but the last line did me in 🥺 we’ve been hearing Black actresses say this for a forever but more specifically Taraji has been saying this and I HATE this for her,” another wrote.
My eyes were watering anyway but the last line did me in 🥺 we’ve been hearing Black actresses say this for a forever but more specifically Taraji has been saying this and I HATE this for her.
— Scorpio (@NovGirl91) December 20, 2023
“These producers need to start paying Taraji her money because she’s been saying this for a while now. I’m sorry to hear that things haven’t improved much. 💆🏿♀️” a third user said.
These producers need to start paying Taraji her money because she's been saying this for a while now. I'm sorry to hear that things haven't improved much. 💆🏿♀️
— piccadilly (@piccadilly83) December 20, 2023