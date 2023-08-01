That Girl Lay Lay has been canceled after two seasons at Nickelodeon.

The Season 2 finale, airing Wednesday on the network, will now double as the series finale.

“After 46 episodes across two seasons of That Girl Lay Lay, we are ending production on the show, and we are incredibly grateful to the cast and crew for their immeasurable contributions on the production,” a spokesperson told Deadline.

The series starred viral star and rapper-turned-actress Alaya “That Girl Lay Lay” High and Gabrielle Neveah Green.

The project was from creator David A. Arnold, who died in September 2022 at 54. High played Lay Lay, a computer avatar who comes into the real world and gains a best friend, Sadie (Green).

Peyton Perrine III, Tiffany Daniels and Thomas Hobson also starred.

The series was set as the first project under High’s overall deal with Nickelodeon, which also includes the opportunity “to develop original multiform programming.” Nickelodeon’s deal also includes High’s music career and the creation of consumer products.