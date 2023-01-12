Robert Rodriguez is updating his 1998 cult classic, The Faculty.

According to Variety‘s exclusive report, Rodriguez, who directed the original starring Usher alongside Josh Hartnett, Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall, Elijah Wood, Shawn Hatosy and Jon Stewart, will produce a remake of the film.

Drew Hancock, who wrote and directed the new film Companion, has already been tapped to write the film’s script. No director is attached.

The Faculty focused on a group of high school students who began figuring out that their teachers aren’t who they seem. In fact, they were hiding a conspiracy involving an alien species that takes over human hosts.

The original film was a box office success, so the stakes for the reboot to do just as well are probably quite high.

According to Variety, the move to reboot The Faculty is part of Miramax’s new focus on its past catalog.

The company is now under the helm of Jonathan Glickman, who is focused on breathing new life into popular properties such as Scary Movie. Thanks to working with The Wayans Bros,, the new Scary Movie is set for a 2026 release.