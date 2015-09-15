After premiering to a warm reception at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) over the weekend, the first trailer has dropped for The Fire Inside, the Ryan Destiny and Brian Tyree Henry-starring film that’s written by Barry Jenkins. The film is a biopic on the groundbreaking women’s boxer, Claressa Shields.

Formerly titled Flint Strong, the film is the directorial debut of Rachel Morrison, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer who received a nod for Mudbound (the first woman to be nominated for Best Cinematography) and also worked on Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther and Fruitvale Station.

Photo: Amazon MGM Studios

Here’s the official description:

THE FIRE INSIDE is the inspirational true story of Claressa Shields, arguably the greatest female boxer of all time. Claressa, a high school Junior from Flint, Michigan, aided by her tough-love coach, Jason Crutchfield, pushes past all limitations to become the first American woman to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing. But even at the pinnacle of success, Claressa has to reckon with the fact that not all dreams are created equal, and the real fight has only just begun.

Shields involved in the project as an executive producer.

When will The Fire Inside be in theaters?

The film is set to hit theaters this Christmas.

Watch the trailer below: