Anna Diop is the latest actor to join the cast of Nadia Latif’s The Man In The Basement. The news of her casting was first reported by Variety.

An adaptation of Walter Moseley’s bestselling novel of the same name, The Man In The Basement also stars Corey Hawkins and Willem Dafoe.

Previously, we reported that Corey Hawkins took over the lead role from Jonathan Majors, who was ultimately dropped from the film back when he was arrested under suspicion of harassment and physical abuse.

“A knock on the door from a mysterious white businessman, Anniston Bennet (Dafoe), brings a bizarre and lucrative proposition; rent his dusty stand-up basement out and receive enough money to clear his debts for good,” the official synopsis explains, per Variety. “Once Charles accepts, he finds himself led down a terrifying path that confronts his family’s ghosts and locks the men in a terrifying puzzle, at the heart of its race, the source of their traumas, and the root of all evil.”

Diop is known for her roles as Starfire in Titans, as well as her roles in films such as Us and Nanny. She recently starred Jeymes Samuel’s latest film The Book Of Clarence.

Hawkins will executive produce the film through Andscape, Disney and ESPN’s Black-centered content studio. B.O.B. FilmHouse, Protagonist Pictures and Good Gate Media serve as collaborators, while Andscape will release the film through Hulu.