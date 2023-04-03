The three-part docuseries explores Meijer’s journey into sperm donation and details how he has fathered around 550 children since he began participating in the practice in his 20s.

Several couples and single women who used Meijer’s services to conceive have expressed feeling betrayed and misled regarding the extent of his donations and how many families he has helped in the past.

A 2023 report from the Associated Press indicated that the Netherlands has a law limiting sperm donors to fathering 25 children with a maximum of 12 mothers. However, Meijer has provided services to significantly more recipients than permitted by the law.