Danny Trejo, Charlie N. Townsend and Brian Austin Green star in the upcoming western, The Night They Came Home. Shadow and Act has an exclusive clip from the film, also starring Robert Carradine, Jesse Kove, Tim Abell and Kelsey Reinhardt.

Written by John A. Russo and directed by Paul G. Volk, the film follows The Rufus Buck Gang, who rail against the law and refuse to be taken down without a fight. According to the synopsis:

Inspired by true events, THE NIGHT THEY CAME HOME western thriller chronicles the ruthless exploits of the Rufus Buck Gang, a group of outlaws who clashed with the Indian Territory of Middle America at the tail end of the 19th century. The combined force of local lawmen and Indian police aim to take down a coldhearted band of fugitives with vengeance on their minds.

Executive producers include Barry Brooker, Stan Wertlieb, Rosy Sultana, James Sunshine, Abdul Bhuiyan, Andre Gordon, and Ace Underhill. Aaria C. Yang, Elina Nikkola, Michael Spagnoli, Julie L. Miller, Ani Kyd Wolf, Dustin Kincaid, Jonathan Sacahr, Binh Dang, Dale Winsor Tanguay and Kurt Van Fossen also executive produce. Producers include Russo, Patrick Durham, Larry Layfield, Gary T. Williams, Ryan D. Adams, Kevin Weisberg and Phillip B. Goldfine.

The Night They Came Home comes to theaters and to digital and on demand on Jan. 12.

Watch the preview below: