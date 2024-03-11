After several years of teasing and production, Marvel’s Thunderbolts is finally on pace for a wide release next week. The film, which premiered for the very first time on Apr. 22 at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London, is said to be a return to form for the Disney-owned franchise. Those who are familiar with the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe are likely already aware that the series has spawned a number of critical and commercial failures in recent years. Luckily, the early critical response to Thunderbolts has instilled a great deal of confidence within audiences across the globe. Though many fans are hoping to head into the theater for a few major surprises, others have already begun parsing through the details of the film in online forums, with talk of the post credit scenes making the rounds on Reddit, TikTok and other social media platforms.

If you’re interested in learning more about the film and its many connections to the future of the MCU, be sure to read ahead. We’ll be breaking down the leaked details of the post credit scenes, discussing how these events connect to other upcoming outings in the franchise, and looking ahead to Marvel’s phase six. We’ll also decipher a few key details hidden throughout the film, in order to answer a few frequently asked questions regarding the Thunderbolts team. Be advised that there will be MCU spoilers ahead. While we won’t ruin the ending of Thunderbolts, we will be discussing the rumored contents of the post credit scenes, so be sure to continue reading with caution. With no further preamble let’s dive right in, and see what we can learn from the leaked news.

How many post credits scenes are in the upcoming Marvel film?

As you may know, post credits scenes have become something of a staple in Marvel films. Each movie in the franchise, save for 2019’s Avengers: Endgame packs at least one stinger after the film’s closing moments. Many Marvel outings, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, contain multiple scenes of this variety, leaving fans to stick around after the credits begin to scroll. According to the rumor mill online, audiences at the London premiere of Thunderbolts are saying that the new movie contains two of these stingers. One mid-credit scene is said to exist, offering a humorous glimpse into the daily life of a key character, but providing little new lore. Once the credits have fully played out, however, a more comprehensive post credit scene kicks in, with some major narrative fluff for fans to really sink their teeth into.

What happens in the ‘Thunderbolts’ post credit scenes?

According to a user posting to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, the mid credit scene in Thunderbolts centers on David Harbour’s Alexei Shostakov, AKA the Red Guardian. In the scene, Alexei is living out life as a civilian, and shopping at a local grocery store. As he ventures down the aisles, he sees a box of Wheaties breakfast cereal depicting himself and his Thunderbolts cohorts. Proud of his accomplishments, Alexei attempts to convince a fellow shopper to purchase this box, instead of a standard Wheaties box without the superhero branding. As you can imagine, the scene plays out with a blend of heartwarming pride and cringe humor. It does little to contribute to the overall narrative, but expands the world of the MCU, and demonstrates the way that the antics of our Marvel protagonists often impact civilians in their day-to-day lives.

The second post credit scene is apparently much more substantial, and offers an answer to one of Thunderbolts‘ most burning questions. If you’ve been following the marketing for the film, you may have noticed that the title is often stylized as Thunderbolts* with an asterisk at the end. In this scene, the asterisk is explained, when the team attempt to change their name to the “New Avengers.” This planned name-change is then dashed, however, when OG Avengers alumnus Sam Wilson sends a cease and desist letter, explaining that the super-team name is trademarked. As Alexei brainstorms the name “New AvengerZ” instead, the gang are alerted to an interplanetary vessel entering Earth’s atmosphere. The vessel is said to be the Fantastic Four ship, connecting the events of Thunderbolts to the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie which premieres on July 25.

How does the movie set the scene for the future of the MCU?

While we don’t know much about the plot or conclusion of Thunderbolts just yet, these post credit details do give us some invaluable insight into the future of the franchise. For starters, it looks like the Thunderbolts crew will prevail in becoming a more cohesive unit. The film is also rumored to confirm that CIA director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine has purchased the decommissioned Avengers Tower, and renamed it the “Watchtower,” with the intention of holding immense power over New York. These developments will surely come in handy once the events of Avengers: Doomsday kick off in 2026, as the original Avengers crew are all scattered, decommissioned or deceased at the present time.

Obviously, the most pressing connection wrought by the post credit sequences is the inclusion of the Fantastic Four. We likely won’t know any more details about this connection until First Steps releases this Summer, though it seems to confirm that the titular superhero team has left their universe behind, and ventured through the multiverse to find Earth 616. There are a few leaks floating around the web which confirm further connections to the upcoming Fantastic Four film, though they’re a bit too specious to report here at this time. Suffice is to say, if you go digging for these connections, you may find additional information that satisfies your craving for more Marvel lore.