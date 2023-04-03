Tom Holland confirms Spider-Man 4 has a filming date set

During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Holland confirmed that he is returning for Spider-Man 4, a follow-up to 2021’s Spide-Man: No Way Home, Variety reported.

The actor was excited to share the news, providing Fallon, audience members and viewers with additional details about the upcoming movie.

“Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go — we’re nearly there,” Holland said. “Super exciting. I can’t wait!”