Tom Holland is gearing up to don the Spider-Man suit again, revealing that filming for the franchise’s fourth installment kicks off next summer.
Tom Holland confirms Spider-Man 4 has a filming date set
During an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night, Holland confirmed that he is returning for Spider-Man 4, a follow-up to 2021’s Spide-Man: No Way Home, Variety reported.
The actor was excited to share the news, providing Fallon, audience members and viewers with additional details about the upcoming movie.
“Next summer, we start shooting. Everything’s good to go — we’re nearly there,” Holland said. “Super exciting. I can’t wait!”
Keeping the multiverse a secret
The last Spider-Man film also featured Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, a secret Holland could not reveal during his previous appearance on the show. Fallon jokingly called him out, leading Holland to explain how the trio managed to keep the surprise from fans.
“We were in a bubble,” the 28-year-old said. “Tobey and Andrew would come to set in like a cloak, it was like something out of ‘Star Wars.’ It was hilarious.”
According to Entertainment Weekly, Holland also spoke to Good Morning America about the upcoming film on Wednesday morning. He shared more information about the project, including how fans would appreciate the “creativity” throughout the film.
“[The team is] “super close to having a creative that’s worthy of the fans. Now we feel confident that the idea is strong enough that this is going ahead, we’re going to shoot this summer. The idea is crazy, it’s a little different than what we’ve done before,” Holland explained.