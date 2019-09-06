The award-winning actor, who was born in Washington D.C. on December 4, 1954, earned more than 240 film and TV credits during his career.

His acting career started when he attended the Eugene O’Neill National Actors Theatre Institute and Trinity Rep Conservatory. Todd later earned one of his first roles when he played as Sergeant Warren in Platoon, a Vietnam War classic.

He then starred on numerous hit classics throughout the 80s and 90s. Some of his early appearances included 21 Jump Street, Matlock, Jake and the Fatman, Law & Order, The X-Files, NYPD Blue, Beverly Hills 90210, Xena: Warrior Princess, Murder, She Wrote and Star Trek: The Next Generation. More recently, Todd starred on The Young and the Restless in 2023.

Todd’s big screen appearances in the 1980s included Lean on Me, Colors and the Charlie Parker biopic, Bird. In 1990, he played as Ben in the Night of the Living Dead remake. Todd also starred in Candyman in 1992 and appeared in the film’s sequel in 2021.