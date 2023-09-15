The film also offers a glimpse into their home planet, Cybertron, further explaining why they are the way they are. It is also the first time a movie in the Transformers franchise does not include humans.

Here’s the official description:

TRANSFORMERS ONE is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

It is the first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie.