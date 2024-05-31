Want to keep your brain intellectually stimulated? Trivia is a fun way to challenge your brain, learn facts, and have a thrilling time with friends and family. It’s also an easy way to learn basic facts across a range of subjects. So, we’ve curated this list of trivia questions and answers that explore general knowledge, history, science, sports and pop culture. Take a look, test your knowledge, and maybe learn something new!
General Trivia Questions and Answers
Question: What is the capital of France?
Answer: Paris
Question: Who wrote the play “Romeo and Juliet”?
Answer: William Shakespeare
Question: What is the largest planet in our solar system?
Answer: Jupiter
Question: How many continents are there on Earth?
Answer: Seven
Question: What is the chemical symbol for gold?
Answer: Au
History Trivia Questions
Question: Who was the first President of the United States?
Answer: George Washington
Question: In what year did the Titanic sink?
Answer: 1912
Question: Who was the ancient Egyptian queen known for her beauty and her affair with Julius Caesar?
Answer: Cleopatra
Question: What wall, built in the 1960s, divided a city in Germany?
Answer: The Berlin Wall
Question: Who was the British Prime Minister during World War II?
Answer: Winston Churchill
Science Trivia Questions
Question: What is the powerhouse of the cell?
Answer: Mitochondria
Question: Who developed the theory of relativity?
Answer: Albert Einstein
Question: What planet is known as the Red Planet?
Answer: Mars
Question: How many bones are in the human body?
Answer: 206
Question: What gas do plants absorb from the atmosphere?
Answer: Carbon dioxide
Sport Trivia Questions
Question: Which country won the first FIFA World Cup in 1930?
Answer: Uruguay
Question: How many players are on a basketball team on the court at one time?
Answer: Five
Question: Who holds the record for the most home runs in a single MLB season?
Answer: Barry Bonds (73 home runs)
Question: Which country has won the most Olympic gold medals?
Answer: United States
Question: Who is known as “The King of Football” (soccer)?
Answer: Pelé
Pop Culture Trivia Questions
Question: Who played Jack Dawson in the movie “Titanic”?
Answer: Leonardo DiCaprio
Question: What is the name of the coffee shop in the TV show “Friends”?
Answer: Central Perk
Question: Who is the author of the “Harry Potter” series?
Answer: J.K. Rowling
Question: What is the highest-grossing film of all time?
Answer: “Avengers: Endgame”
Question: Which artist painted the Mona Lisa?
Answer: Leonardo da Vinci
Now, go forth and impress all your friends!