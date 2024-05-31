Want to keep your brain intellectually stimulated? Trivia is a fun way to challenge your brain, learn facts, and have a thrilling time with friends and family. It’s also an easy way to learn basic facts across a range of subjects. So, we’ve curated this list of trivia questions and answers that explore general knowledge, history, science, sports and pop culture. Take a look, test your knowledge, and maybe learn something new!

General Trivia Questions and Answers

skynesher

Question: What is the capital of France?

Answer: Paris



Question: Who wrote the play “Romeo and Juliet”?

Answer: William Shakespeare



Question: What is the largest planet in our solar system?

Answer: Jupiter



Question: How many continents are there on Earth?

Answer: Seven



Question: What is the chemical symbol for gold?

Answer: Au

History Trivia Questions

Question: Who was the first President of the United States?

Answer: George Washington



Question: In what year did the Titanic sink?

Answer: 1912



Question: Who was the ancient Egyptian queen known for her beauty and her affair with Julius Caesar?

Answer: Cleopatra



Question: What wall, built in the 1960s, divided a city in Germany?

Answer: The Berlin Wall



Question: Who was the British Prime Minister during World War II?

Answer: Winston Churchill

Science Trivia Questions

Question: What is the powerhouse of the cell?

Answer: Mitochondria



Question: Who developed the theory of relativity?

Answer: Albert Einstein



Question: What planet is known as the Red Planet?

Answer: Mars



Question: How many bones are in the human body?

Answer: 206



Question: What gas do plants absorb from the atmosphere?

Answer: Carbon dioxide

Sport Trivia Questions

Photo: Kevork Djansezian via Getty Images

Question: Which country won the first FIFA World Cup in 1930?

Answer: Uruguay



Question: How many players are on a basketball team on the court at one time?

Answer: Five



Question: Who holds the record for the most home runs in a single MLB season?

Answer: Barry Bonds (73 home runs)



Question: Which country has won the most Olympic gold medals?

Answer: United States



Question: Who is known as “The King of Football” (soccer)?

Answer: Pelé

Pop Culture Trivia Questions

Question: Who played Jack Dawson in the movie “Titanic”?

Answer: Leonardo DiCaprio



Question: What is the name of the coffee shop in the TV show “Friends”?

Answer: Central Perk



Question: Who is the author of the “Harry Potter” series?

Answer: J.K. Rowling



Question: What is the highest-grossing film of all time?

Answer: “Avengers: Endgame”



Question: Which artist painted the Mona Lisa?

Answer: Leonardo da Vinci

Now, go forth and impress all your friends!