Television has been the centerpiece of home entertainment for decades, providing viewers with countless hours of drama, comedy, and more. Television has served the best contents, shows and iconic characters through terrestrial signals, cable satellite and now, streaming platforms. However, we have some challenging TV trivia questions from popular and exciting shows to test your screen knowledge. Lovers of popular TV shows are bound to enjoy this one. Ride along!

Trivia Questions

What is the longest-running animated TV show in U.S. history?

Answer: The Simpsons

Which TV show features a character named ‘Sheldon Cooper’?

Answer: The Big Bang Theory

In which city is the TV show ‘Friends’ set?

Answer: New York City

Who was the host of the TV show ‘Jeopardy!’ from 1984 to 2020?

Answer: Alex Trebek

What is the name of the coffee shop in ‘Friends’?

Answer: Central Perk

Which TV series is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana?

Answer: Stranger Things

What is the title of the theme song for ‘Friends’?

Answer: “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts

Who played Rachel Green on ‘Friends’?

Answer: Jennifer Aniston

Which TV show features a chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine manufacturer?

Answer: Breaking Bad

In which TV show does the character Don Draper appear?

Answer: Mad Men

What is the fictional setting for the TV show ‘Downton Abbey’?

Answer: Downton Abbey, a Yorkshire country estate

Which TV show revolves around the lives of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan?

Answer: Modern Family

In Game of Thrones, who is known as the “Mother of Dragons”?

Answer: Daenerys Targaryen

What is the name of the bar where the characters from Cheers hang out?

Answer: Cheers

Which TV series is a prequel to Breaking Bad?

Answer: Better Call Saul

In The Office, what is the name of the paper company where the characters work?

Answer: Dunder Mifflin

Which actor played Dr. Gregory House on the TV show House?

Answer: Hugh Laurie

In Buffy the Vampire Slayer, what is the name of Buffy’s Watcher?

Answer: Rupert Giles

What TV series follows the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815?

Answer: Lost

Which TV show features the characters Scully and Mulder?

Answer: The X-Files

Who created the TV series Grey’s Anatomy?

Answer: Shonda Rhimes

Which TV show is set in the fictional town of Stars Hollow?

Answer: Gilmore Girls

In Seinfeld, what is the first name of Jerry Seinfeld’s eccentric neighbor?

Answer: Cosmo (Kramer)

What is the name of the spaceship in ‘Firefly’?

Answer: Serenity

Which TV show featured the first interracial kiss on American network television?

Answer: Star Trek (Original Series)

In ‘Twin Peaks’, who killed Laura Palmer?

Answer: Her father, Leland Palmer, while possessed by the spirit BOB

Which 1980s TV show featured characters named Crockett and Tubbs?

Answer: ‘Miami Vice’

In ‘Doctor Who’, what is the Doctor’s time-traveling spaceship called?

Answer: TARDIS

What is the name of the high school in Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

Answer: Sunnydale High School

In ‘The Sopranos’, what is the name of Tony Soprano’s psychiatrist?

Answer: Dr. Jennifer Melfi

Which show’s finale is known for the line “Goodnight, John-Boy”?

Answer: The Waltons

