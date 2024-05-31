Television has been the centerpiece of home entertainment for decades, providing viewers with countless hours of drama, comedy, and more. Television has served the best contents, shows and iconic characters through terrestrial signals, cable satellite and now, streaming platforms. However, we have some challenging TV trivia questions from popular and exciting shows to test your screen knowledge. Lovers of popular TV shows are bound to enjoy this one. Ride along!
Trivia Questions
What is the longest-running animated TV show in U.S. history?
Answer: The Simpsons
Which TV show features a character named ‘Sheldon Cooper’?
Answer: The Big Bang Theory
In which city is the TV show ‘Friends’ set?
Answer: New York City
Who was the host of the TV show ‘Jeopardy!’ from 1984 to 2020?
Answer: Alex Trebek
What is the name of the coffee shop in ‘Friends’?
Answer: Central Perk
Which TV series is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana?
Answer: Stranger Things
What is the title of the theme song for ‘Friends’?
Answer: “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts
Who played Rachel Green on ‘Friends’?
Answer: Jennifer Aniston
Which TV show features a chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine manufacturer?
Answer: Breaking Bad
In which TV show does the character Don Draper appear?
Answer: Mad Men
What is the fictional setting for the TV show ‘Downton Abbey’?
Answer: Downton Abbey, a Yorkshire country estate
Which TV show revolves around the lives of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan?
Answer: Modern Family
In Game of Thrones, who is known as the “Mother of Dragons”?
Answer: Daenerys Targaryen
What is the name of the bar where the characters from Cheers hang out?
Answer: Cheers
Which TV series is a prequel to Breaking Bad?
Answer: Better Call Saul
In The Office, what is the name of the paper company where the characters work?
Answer: Dunder Mifflin
Which actor played Dr. Gregory House on the TV show House?
Answer: Hugh Laurie
In Buffy the Vampire Slayer, what is the name of Buffy’s Watcher?
Answer: Rupert Giles
What TV series follows the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815?
Answer: Lost
Which TV show features the characters Scully and Mulder?
Answer: The X-Files
Who created the TV series Grey’s Anatomy?
Answer: Shonda Rhimes
Which TV show is set in the fictional town of Stars Hollow?
Answer: Gilmore Girls
In Seinfeld, what is the first name of Jerry Seinfeld’s eccentric neighbor?
Answer: Cosmo (Kramer)
What is the name of the spaceship in ‘Firefly’?
Answer: Serenity
Which TV show featured the first interracial kiss on American network television?
Answer: Star Trek (Original Series)
In ‘Twin Peaks’, who killed Laura Palmer?
Answer: Her father, Leland Palmer, while possessed by the spirit BOB
Which 1980s TV show featured characters named Crockett and Tubbs?
Answer: ‘Miami Vice’
In ‘Doctor Who’, what is the Doctor’s time-traveling spaceship called?
Answer: TARDIS
What is the name of the high school in Buffy the Vampire Slayer?
Answer: Sunnydale High School
In ‘The Sopranos’, what is the name of Tony Soprano’s psychiatrist?
Answer: Dr. Jennifer Melfi
Which show’s finale is known for the line “Goodnight, John-Boy”?
Answer: The Waltons
What is the name of the fictional paper company Michael Scott manages in ‘The Office’?
Answer: Dunder Mifflin