With 2024 coming to a close, only a handful of highly anticipated movie releases are left before the year concludes. One of the most awaited is Gladiator II, starring the legendary Denzel Washington, which will debut on November 24. The musical/fantasy Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, will precede Gladiator II, debuting on November 22. While these will surely be box-office hits, 2025 promises an even busier year in the cinematic realm.

Nearly every genre has exciting projects slated for 2025, with even kids getting their fix with the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch debuting in May. A live action version of DreamWorks’ animated adventure tale, How to Train Your Dragon, makes its way to theaters in June, followed by The Smurfs Movie arriving in July. For Marvel lovers, Captain America: Brave New World promises a blockbuster opening weekend in February, making for an exciting start to the year packed with both theatric and streaming releases. No matter your movie preferences, there is something for everyone in the upcoming months.

Michael (October 3, 2025)

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Lionsgate

Directed By: Antoine Fuqua

Likely to be an Oscar contender, Michael is the star-studded Michael Jackson biopic starring his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, as the pop star in this highly anticipated upcoming movie in 2025. Nia Long will play the role of family matriarch Katherine Jackson, while Colman Domingo will portray Joe Jackson. The movie will explore the “Thriller” performer from childhood throughout his turbulent adult life in the public eye. Produced by Lionsgate stateside, producer Graham King says that he hopes to, quote, “humanize but not sanitize and present the most compelling, unbiased story” about the late King of Pop.

Atlantis (May 9, 2025)

Photo: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Directed By: Michel Gondry

Atlantis, which will be brought to life by Michel Gondry and Pharrell Williams, is a semi-biographical musical inspired by the music producer’s childhood. Based on Pharrell’s hometown of Virginia Beach, the coming-of-age tale will largely focus on the Atlantis Apartments where he grew up. Kelvin Harrison Jr. will tackle the leading role of Pharrell in this film, which merges some of Black Hollywood’s best actors with its brightest musicians. Missy Elliott, Quinta Brunson, Halle Bailey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Anderson. Paak will star in this film.

Sinners (May 7, 2025)

Directed By: Ryan Coogler

Sinners is a horror film that has sparked much curiosity. The trailer shows us twin brothers, both played by Michael B. Jordan. It appears they return to their hometown in the Deep South for a fresh start but are met with a mysterious evil. Director Ryan Coogler does a fantastic job of not giving too much away in the first look at the movie while making it apparent that a horrific plot awaits. Delroy Lindo, Wunmi Mosaku, Lola Kirke, and Jack O’Connell also star alongside Jordan.

The Woman in the Yard (March 28, 2025)

Directed By: Jaume Collet-Serra

While not much is known about The Woman in the Yard, this Blumhouse creation seems to follow similar horror tropes commonly delivered by the production house. The basis is that of a woman in black appearing on the front lawn of a home with a terrifying warning. From there, chaos ensues. Peyton Jackson, Estella Kahiha, Danielle Deadwyler, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Russell Hornsby are all set to star in this chilling horror.

Back in Action (January 17, 2025)

Directed By: Seth Gordon

Back in Action will be a special treat for Jamie Foxx fans, as it marks the comedian’s cinematic return following his health scare. While filming the movie in April 2023, Foxx collapsed on set, halting the production. He has slowly gotten back to work and has seemingly been able to complete the film after his recovery. Back in Action also marks the return of Cameron Diaz following a lengthy hiatus from film. The duo portrays the roles of former CIA agents Emily and Matt, who are forced back into espionage after their secret identities are revealed.