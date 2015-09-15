We Grown Now, which initially premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year, now has its first trailer.

Directed and written by Hala director Minhal Baig, the film stars young newcomers Blake Cameron James, Gian Knight Ramirez, alongside S. Epatha Merkerson, with Lil Rel Howery and Jurnee Smollett.

The film was nominated for Film Independent Spirit Awards last year, including Best Feature, Best Cinematography and Best Editing. It also won the Changemaker Award at TIFF.

Here’s the official description:

In 1992 Chicago, as Michael Jordan solidifies himself as a champion, a story of two young legends in their own right begins. As wide-eyed and imaginative best friends Malik and Eric traverse the city, looking to escape the mundaneness of school and the hardships of growing up in public housing, their unbreakable bond is challenged when tragedy shakes their community just as they are learning to fly.

Baig produces with Joe Pirro and executive producers are Jeff Skoll and Anikah McLaren for Participant, James Schamus for Symbolic Exchange, Carrie Holt de Lama and Smollett.

Watch trailer below.

From Sony Pictures Classics, the film opens in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago on April 19, followed by nationwide expansion on May 10.