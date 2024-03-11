Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been the subject of a ton of news coverage in the last year or so, with new headlines cropping up about the mogul seemingly every day. If you haven’t been closely following the multiple personal and legal controversies of the rapper turned record company executive, you may feel like you don’t know where to begin. So, let’s break down the numerous allegations Diddy is currently facing, separate fact from fiction, and attempt answering the question “what did Diddy actually do?”. At this time, Diddy holds no official convictions. However, most sources close to the rapper agree that criminal indictments are on the way. Understand that most of the following information is conjecture. It does not reflect an official legal ruling.

We’ll be discussing some heavy topics ahead, including acts of physical violence and sexual assault. Please proceed with caution if these topics are triggering for you, reading at your own discretion. Otherwise, let’s dive in, discuss who Diddy is as a person, performer, and businessman. We’ll investigate the truth behind the many mounting accusations against one of music’s most prominent bad boys.

Who Is Diddy?

You may know Diddy by one of his many other names, such as Puff Daddy, Puffy, or even Brother Love. The 54-year-old has been a prominent figure in the music industry since the early 1990s. His close collaborative partnership with the deceased rapper The Notorious B.I.G. is one of many claims to fame for the artist. He entered into the industry as an intern at Uptown Records in 1990, before launching his own record label, Bad Boy Records, in partnership with Arista. The mid to late 90s cemented Diddy as a top figure in the East Coast vs. West Coast rivalry. Rappers and label execs like Tupac Shakur and Suge Knight served as frequent and vocal critics of his character.

Diddy’s reputation of being “cursed” stems from well before this current batch of controversies. Multiple artists on his roster encountered career-ending fates which prevented them from reaching their full potential. Beloved Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G. is among the most famous examples, killed at just 24 years of age in 1997. Since then, other artists on Bad Boy have seen similar fates. This includes Craig Mack, Mase, and Loon, who each left the label on bad terms. Belizean rapper Shyne was even sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by deportation after a shooting incident which involved Diddy. Despite being at the center of the conflict that led to the shooting, Diddy was able to escape culpability and avoid prison time for his role in the incident, leaving many fans to theorize that he threw Shyne under the bus.

Diddy Rumors Throughout The Years

Rumors have been enshrouding Diddy since the early 2000s. Rumors range from being a fed, to being secretly homosexual, to having had a hand in orchestrating the deaths of both Tupac and Biggie. Many of these allegations are obviously more serious than others. However, they illustrate the controversy and confusion in the pop culture sphere surrounding the Bad Boy Records founder. 50 Cent has served as a vocal critic of Diddy, trolling him for years over an alleged offer to take him and other up-and-coming male artists clothes shopping. As predicted, 50 Cent has been having a field day with Diddy’s legacy ever since the recent allegations have come to light.

Per a report in Metro, 50 explained in a 2018 radio interview that Diddy “said something to me a long time ago, at Chris Lighty’s wedding. He told me he’d take me shopping. I looked at him like, ‘What’d you just say? Let me move, man, before I do something. You gon’ make me mess up the wedding.’ No… That’s something a guy says to a girl.”

Whether you believe any of the rumors or not, multiple stories exist of Diddy’s involvement in acts of physical violence over the years. These are provably true. It’s well documented that Diddy and his associates attacked Nas’ former manager Steve Stoute in a 1998. Diddy has since apologized for the incident. The mogul is also said to have had physical confrontations with J. Cole, Drake, and a UCLA football coach responsible for training Diddy’s son on the field. In 2019, Combs’ ex-girlfriend Gina Huynh accused the artist of physically assaulting her multiple times throughout their relationship. This includes one incident in which he allegedly stomped on her stomach until she choked.

Cassie Suit and Violent Video

November 2023

Diddy’s downfall began in November 2023, when his ex-girlfriend Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura filed assault charges against him in a New York court. The suit included unproven allegations that Diddy beat her, sexually assaulted her, and forced her to have sex with other men while he watched, numerous times over the course of their roughly decade-long relationship. Cassie claims that during this time, Diddy manipulated, threatened, and blackmailed her into staying. This may explain why she didn’t report the behavior sooner. Cassie also alleged that Diddy planted explosives on a vehicle owned by Kid Cudi after she attempted to leave him for the “Pursuit of Happiness” rapper. Just a day after Cassie filed the suit, the former couple settled out of court for an undisclosed sum, which left many members of the public to believe that Diddy was guilty.

May 2024

Things got worse for the Bad Boy exec in May of 2024 when a surveillance video from 2016 went public. The video captures Diddy as he repeatedly punched, kicked, and dragged Cassie in the halls of a Los Angeles hotel. Diddy acknowledged the events of the surveillance footage in a now-deleted Instagram post. According to CNN, Diddy took to social media to express, “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help.” He continued, “I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to be a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

Though the video was quite damning, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement explaining that they could not prosecute the crimes depicted in the footage, as the statute of limitations for assault and battery had already since expired.

Additional Sexual Assault Suits

While Cassie’s suit may have been settled, the young woman’s bravery inspired a number of other women to step forward. Since the “Me & U” singer first presented her case to a New York court, seven other women have come forward to launch civil sexual assault lawsuits against Diddy. These suits include several anonymous Jane Doe accusers. They claim that the rapper drugged and raped them between 1991 and the mid 2000s. There are additional others who claim that they succumbed to sexual pressure from Diddy following a series of violent outbursts. This caused them to fear for their lives.

Rolling Stone documents these incidents in a report titled “Bad Boy for Life: Sean Combs’ History of Violence.” The report caused a massive ripple effect, resulting in Diddy losing numerous brand and endorsement deals. In the last few months alone, Hulu, Diageo liquors, Cîroc vodka, and other brands dropped Combs from their partnerships.

Lil Rod Lawsuit

Another massive domino in the collapsing empire of Diddy’s career is the civil and criminal suit filed by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in February 2024. The suit, which began over unpaid royalties for Diddy’s 2023 effort The Love Album, eventually ballooned into a $30 million sexual assault case. In the case, Lil Rod claims that Diddy repeatedly sexually assaulted him over the course of the album’s production process. This allegedly included a male counterpart, such as actor Cuba Gooding Jr., on occasion. Rod also claims that he and Diddy’s son Justin recruited underage girls to engage in acts of prostitution for Diddy and company.

Raids on Diddy’s Homes

As Diddy’s legal troubles continued to mount, a bi-coastal raid took place on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami, led by the Department of Homeland Security. Authorities provided very few details regarding the reason or outcome of the March 2024 action. That said, much of the public assume that the details of Lil Rod’s 70+ page filing sparked the raid.

For now, these raids have not resulted in a criminal arrest of Diddy. Authorities may present anything of substance found during these raids in an upcoming case. Sources initially reported that Diddy may have fled the country during the time that the raids took place. However, these rumors were ultimately false.

Conclusion

So clearly, answering the question of what exactly Diddy has done is something of a Herculean task, as the list of controversies could practically fill an encyclopedia. It should once again be noted that most of these allegations have not yet been proven in a court of law, and are therefore a matter of conjecture at this time. Still, the mounting evidence surrounding Diddy’s empire is quite damning, especially when it’s all laid out in one place. For now, only time will tell what becomes of Diddy and his legacy in the pop culture sphere.