The Met Gala brings together some pretty tough competition when it comes to standing out, as the biggest names in the industry collaborate with the biggest designers in fashion to grace the carpet in wearable art.

Yet somehow, in her debut Met Gala appearance, R&B newcomer Tyla took the world’s breath away. With a Balmain gown that resembled the sands of time, both creative and stunning, she was almost immediately crowned the best dressed of the night.

So who exactly is the South African starlet? Here’s everything you need to know about Tyla.

Who Is Tyla?

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Born Tyla Laura Seethall, 22-year-old Tyla found instant fame when her viral hit “Water” took social media by storm. Shooting up the Billboard Hot 100 chart, it became the first solo song by a South African musician to appear on the chart since Hugh Masekela’s “Grazing in the Grass” in 1968. She was awarded the inaugural Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024, an incredibly impressive feat for someone so new to the game.

Citing artists like Aliyah and Rihanna as influences, Tyla dropped out of studying Mining Engineering to pursue music full-time, signing to Epic Records in 2021. The risk is surely paying off, as her debut self-titled album landed at number 24 on the U.S. Billboard 200. Featuring artists like Tems, Gunna, Skillibeng, and Travis Scott, she blends R&B, pop, and amapiano to carve an entirely new lane in the industry.

Where Is Tyla From?

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Born on January 30th, 2002 in Johannesburg, Tyla comes from a multiracial family. Her father, Sherwin Seethal, hails from Mauritius – an East African country – though he’s of Indian heritage, and Tyla’s mother, Sharlee Seethal, is a South African native of Zulu descent with Irish ancestry.

She found her in some hot water for referring to herself as “coloured,” which many Black Americans associate with the derogatory term used in the 1950s Jim Crow era to identify enslaved people. However, the South African “coloured” has a less negative racial connotation, as it is mostly “a term to label mixed-race citizens” in other countries.

Who Is Tyla’s Boyfriend?

. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ)

As of 2024, Tyla has revealed that she is single and not in a relationship, though that hasn’t stopped rumors from spreading. After being spotted holding hands, she and fellow Afrobeats star Rema were said to be dating, though neither never confirmed nor denied the allegations. She was also linked to Travis Scott after the “Goosebumps” rapper hopped on the “Water” remix. They get pretty close during the steamy music video, though they haven’t been spotted together much since.

People Also Ask:

Why is Tyla so popular? Tyla found overnight global success thanks to the viral reach of her Grammy Award-winning song “Water,” complete with a popular TikTok dance and worldwide recognition. She then went on to open for Chris Brown on tour and release her debut album.

Who is Tylas’ sister? Tyla’s younger sister Sydney, who bears an almost identical resemblance to her older sister, has found internet fame as the world is left in awe by how similar they are in appearance.

How much did Tyla sell in the first week? Tyla’s self-titled project debuted at number 24 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, earning 24,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. This made it the highest-charting album on the Billboard 200 chart by a female African soloist in history.

How old is Tyla? Tyla is 22 years old. Born on January 30th, 2002, she’s an Aquarius sun and Virgo moon.

How tall is Tyla? With a petite stature, Tyla revealed that she is 5’3 (160cm) after a fan asked her on TikTok how tall she was.