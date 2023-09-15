Michael Bay and Will Smith are in talks to reunite for a new action film on Netflix.

According to Deadline‘s exclusive report, Smith aims to reconnect with Bay for the first time in a while, as they first worked together almost 30 years ago for the original Bad Boys. Now, they are poised to reunite for Fast and Loose, a new action pic heading to Netflix.

What will Fast and Loose be about?

Per the Deadline, Fast and Loose “follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana with no memories. As he pieces together his past, he learns he’s been living two lives: one as a crime kingpin and the other as an undercover CIA agent.”

The script for the film was written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, Chris Bemmer and Eric Pearson.

Smith and Bay joined forces in 1995 for the original Bad Boys film, directed by Bay and starring Smith. The project catapulted them both into movie stardom, with Smith going on to star in more film installments and other notable projects like the Men In Black franchise and a host of other blockbuster movies. Bay went on to direct many films, including Armageddon, The Island, and all five of the first films in the Transformers movie franchise.

For Smith, this is following the release of the latest film in the Bad Boys franchise, which grossed $400 million at the global box office.

Fast and Loose has been in development for quite some time now. Smith recently dropped out of the thriller Sugar Bandits, so this means Fast and Loose would be his next big project.

Fast and Loose will be produced with Kelly McCormick and David Leitch for 87North alongside Smith. Westbrook Studios co-president and Head of Motion Pictures Jon Mone and Ryan Shimazaki are currently in negotiations to produce for Westbrook and James Lassiter. Robert Simonds and Noah Fogelson are executive producing for STXfilms, and Barry Waldman is also an executive producer.

No word on a potential release date or production start date.