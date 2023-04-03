Deadline reported that Sinclair’s publicist, Clorissa Wright-Thomas, confirmed she died of colon cancer on Monday while in hospice care on Long Island, New York, and that her family was by her bedside. They released a statement honoring Sinclair’s life and career, emphasizing her years working alongside legendary directors and her lasting impact on the entertainment industry.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Winsome Sinclair, a woman of extraordinary faith and a trailblazer in the film industry,” according to a statement from the family obtained by the outlet. “Winsome’s life was a testament to radical faith, and she lived each day with a heart full of love and gratitude. Beyond her professional achievements, she was a devoted mother to her two children, Micah and Kairo, whom she loved with all her heart. As we grieve this unimaginable loss, we find solace in the respected body of work and legacy she leaves behind.”