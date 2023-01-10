Disneyland and Disney California Adventure are celebrating 70 years of magic with a slate of special entertainment running through summer 2026. The anniversary honors Walt Disney’s message of joy and happiness with shows that spotlight beloved film and TV properties. The celebration features a mix of reimagined classics and new productions rooted in animation and storytelling.

A major highlight of the anniversary festivities is the return of several live entertainment experiences. Here’s what guests can expect throughout the year.

Disneyland nighttime shows highlight Pixar and Disney animation

World of Color returns with a fresh theme centered on Walt Disney’s iconic opening-day words: “To all who come to this happy place… welcome!”

The nighttime show is hosted by Joy and the other Emotions from Pixar’s Inside Out and Inside Out 2, and features musical moments from Turning Red, The Incredibles, A Goofy Movie, Tangled, Encanto and more. Paradise Bay transforms into a vivid display of synchronized fountains, colorful lighting, lasers, fog, and flame effects, all set to a soundtrack of fan-favorite songs.

Audiences can sing along to Disney classics, including a special rendition of “Rainbow Connection” by Boyz II Men. FITZ, the lead vocalist of Fitz and the Tantrums, debuts an original song created for the show titled “Makes Me Wanna Move.”

The “Paint the Night Parade” also returns, lighting up Main Street, U.S.A., with over a million LED lights. Mickey Mouse takes the lead, using Tinker Bell’s pixie dust to bring the parade to life. Characters and stories from Monsters, Inc., Cars, Toy Story, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast are featured. Anna and Elsa from Frozen rejoin the lineup for the first time since the parade’s original run.

A separate projection show transforms Disneyland’s landmarks into a moving tribute to Walt Disney Animation Studios. Scenes from Hercules, The Princess and the Frog, Peter Pan, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Moana and Encanto come alive on Sleeping Beauty Castle, “it’s a small world,” the Rivers of America and Main Street, U.S.A.

Pixar-themed daytime parade and evening tribute show round out the lineup

“Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration” is a daytime parade featuring music, floats and appearances from over two dozen Pixar characters. The show highlights the theme of friendship through stories from across the studio’s film library and is designed for guests of all ages.

Each evening, a special show projects a colorful mosaic of Disneyland attractions and memories throughout the park. Set to the original theme song “Celebrate Happy,” the production serves as a visual love letter to Disneyland’s 70-year history.