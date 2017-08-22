Six-time Grammy Award nominee Yola will make her Broadway debut as Persephone in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical, Hadestown. Producers Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold and Tom Kirdahy made the announcement this week.

“When I saw I’d be playing the drunken goddess of spring I immediately thought, ‘that’s on brand,’” the singer, who played Sister Rosetta Tharpe in 2022’s Elvis film. “Not because I drink a lot, but because from time to time, I act like I do – but stone, cold sober. What a way to debut on Broadway.”

Yola will take over the role of Persephone from Ani DiFranco, who will play her final performance alongside Jon Jon Briones and Isa Briones on Sunday, June 30.

“Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back,” reads the synopsis. “Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.”

Hadestown currently stars Ani DiFranco as Persephone, Jordan Fisher as Orpheus, Jon Jon Briones as Hermes, Phillip Boykin as Hades and Isa Briones as Eurydice. They are joined by Jessie Shelton, Kay Trinidad, and Brit West as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Sayo Oni, Alex Puette and Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Brandon Cameron, Tara Jackson, Max Kumangai, Yael “YaYa” Reich and Tanner Ray Wilson.

As previously announced, Maia Reficco is also joining the production as Eurydice on July 2.

Yola will begin performances on Tuesday, July 2 at the Walter Kerr Theatre.