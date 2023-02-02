Initially set for this year, the tennis drama was postponed to 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and is set for its new April release.

Zendaya stars in Challengers as a tennis prodigy who finds herself in a love triangle with her husband and her former partner. Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor co-star.

According to the official description:

“Challengers stars Zendaya as Tashi Duncan, a former tennis prodigy turned coach and a force of nature who makes no apologies for her game on and off the court. Married to a champion on a losing streak (Faist), Tashi’s strategy for her husband’s redemption takes a surprising turn when he must face off against the washed-up Patrick (O’Connor) – his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend. As their pasts and presents collide, and tensions run high, Tashi must ask herself, what will it cost to win.”

Guadagino directed the drama, which was written by Justin Kuritzkes. Executive producers include Bernard Bellew, Lorenzo Mieli, and Kevin Ulrich. The music is done by Oscar winners Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross.

Check out the poster below: