While accepting the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress, Zoe Saldaña dedicated the award to the person who inspired her to take on the role—her trans nephew.

After not getting the opportunity to share the dedication on stage, Saldaña told journalists in the winners’ room that there was “one last thing that I didn’t get to say on stage,” Variety reported.

“I’m dedicating all of these awards and the film Emilia Pérez to my nephew, Eli. He is the reason — they are the reason — I signed up to do this film in the first place,” she told them. “So as the proud aunt of a trans life, I will always stand with my community of trans people.”

Emilia Pérez sees Saldaña play Rita Mora Castro, a lawyer who helps a Mexican cartel leader receive gender-affirming surgery. The actress has received several accolades for the role, including a Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, and now, her first BAFTA. She may add an Oscar to that list, as she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the upcoming Academy Awards.

During her on-stage acceptance speech, Saldaña thanked the Emilia Pérez cast and crew, including Karla Sofía Gascón. Gascón, who has been noticeably absent amid ongoing Oscar campaigns for Emilia Pérez, has been under fire for past racially charged tweets that resurfaced.

Gascón addressed the backlash in a lengthy Instagram post written in Spanish earlier this month.

“The first thing I would like to do is to offer my sincerest apologies to all those who have felt harmed by my way of expressing myself at any stage of my life,” she wrote in the caption. “I have a lot to learn in this world … Life has taught me something I never wanted to learn: It is clear to me that no matter how much your message is one [thing], without using the right words, it becomes another.”

She continued, “I cannot fix my past actions, I can only say that today I am not the same person from 10 or 20 years ago, that although I have not committed any crime, I am not perfect either, nor am I now. I can only try to learn and be a better person every day.”

Gascón concluded by stressing that she is not racist.

“They have already won, they have achieved their objective—to stain my existence with lies or things taken out of context,” she said. “Anyone who knows me knows that I am not a racist (you will be surprised when you find out that one of the most important people in my current life and that I love the most is Muslim) nor any of the things for which I have been judged and condemned without trial and without the option to explain my true intention. I have always fought for a more just society and for a world of freedom, peace, and love. I will never support wars, religious extremism, or the oppression of races and peoples.”

Emilia Pérez has had quite the run this awards season. It has led nominations at all the major award shows, receiving widespread recognition for its groundbreaking storytelling and performances.