New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been a controversial figure, with critics heavily scrutinizing his brash style, questionable judgment and heavy-handed tactics for governing the city. These concerns have materialized in a series of federal investigations into the Adams administration, and two high-ranking officials have resigned in the past week, further putting the mayor’s office in the spotlight.
Police commissioner and mayor’s counsel resign suddenly
New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban resigned last week, effective Friday. Caban’s resignation came one week after federal investigators took custody of cell phones belonging to Caban, who was one of several top officials who had their phones subpoenaed by federal authorities. Caban’s lawyers clarified that their client is “not a target of any investigation being conducted by the Southern District of New York” and pledged that Caban “expects to cooperate fully with the government,” per ABC News. On Saturday, Lisa Zornberg, the chief counsel and legal adviser to Adams, suddenly offered her resignation letter. Noting that “it has been a great honor to serve the city,” Zornberg briefly explained her resignation by stating, “I have concluded that I can no longer effectively serve in my position. I wish you nothing but the best,” according to The New York Times.
Multiple investigations into Adams and associates
The unexpected resignations of two influential city officials comes as the Times notes up to four separate federal investigations being conducted by the FBI, the U.S. attorney’s offices for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan and the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn. The exact nature of the case involving Caban is unclear, but it may involve ties he has to his twin brother, who sources have claimed worked as a “fixer” paid to keep New York City nightclubs out of legal trouble. This is separate from a federal probe against Adams for potentially obtaining illegal campaign contributions and benefits from Turkish officials in exchange for pushing through authorization of a new Turkish Consulate building. And a number of other top officials, have faced accusations of wrongdoing before or during their service in the Adams administration.
Questions about policing and transparency
Adams, a 20-year veteran of the New York Police Department and former Brooklyn Borough president, won the 2021 mayoral Democratic primary against a crowded field and easily won the general election to become New York City’s second Black mayor. Many skeptics were concerned that his police background would stifle efforts to reform the police force, and Adams has been criticized for giving too much power and leeway to the NYPD at the expense of citizens’ safety and liberties. For example, Adams tweeted on Sunday that an NYPD officer “was shot while protecting our subway system” and that officers “have arrested the suspect who put so many lives in danger.” News reports and a community note on the tweet clarify that it was actually police officers who shot their colleague and two innocent bystanders and that the suspect merely attempted to evade a subway fare.
Earlier today, one of our officers was shot while protecting our subway system. I am relieved to report he is in good condition now, and we have arrested the suspect who put so many lives in danger. I cannot thank these officers enough for their bravery. pic.twitter.com/nSLDTyZwkj
— Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) September 16, 2024
This example illustrates the heavy-handed police presence and the lack of transparency that many critics argue have become hallmarks of the Adams administration in New York City. With these incidents and scandals mounting, the mayor and those around him can expect to face continued scrutiny, with potential political and legal consequences to follow.