Adams, a 20-year veteran of the New York Police Department and former Brooklyn Borough president, won the 2021 mayoral Democratic primary against a crowded field and easily won the general election to become New York City’s second Black mayor. Many skeptics were concerned that his police background would stifle efforts to reform the police force, and Adams has been criticized for giving too much power and leeway to the NYPD at the expense of citizens’ safety and liberties. For example, Adams tweeted on Sunday that an NYPD officer “was shot while protecting our subway system” and that officers “have arrested the suspect who put so many lives in danger.” News reports and a community note on the tweet clarify that it was actually police officers who shot their colleague and two innocent bystanders and that the suspect merely attempted to evade a subway fare.

Earlier today, one of our officers was shot while protecting our subway system. I am relieved to report he is in good condition now, and we have arrested the suspect who put so many lives in danger. I cannot thank these officers enough for their bravery. pic.twitter.com/nSLDTyZwkj — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) September 16, 2024

This example illustrates the heavy-handed police presence and the lack of transparency that many critics argue have become hallmarks of the Adams administration in New York City. With these incidents and scandals mounting, the mayor and those around him can expect to face continued scrutiny, with potential political and legal consequences to follow.