“I’ve been doing nonprofit work with Adidas since 2008, and it kind of started with about 50 pairs of shoes. It was on a whim that I called,” Shake said. “Because I usually call and get a pair for myself or a couple pair for the family, but this particular time I called and told them I wanted to do a back-to-school drive, and they were like ‘OK, what do you need?’ I told them 50 pairs of shoes and they were like, ‘What else?’ Then I added in backpacks and hats, and they threw it all in there for me. Adidas has been helping me bridge that gap to speak to the youth and help them realize — sometimes kids just need to know that somebody loves them. Their parents love them, but they need to know that somebody else loves them and cares about them and wants to see them do well, and this partnership between me and Adidas has been helping to do that.”