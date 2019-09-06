Family Dollar has announced that it is teaming up with Uber Eats to provide delivery service from about 5,000 locations across the country. With the new partnership, the company said customers will be able to stay home and order various products from their nearby Family Dollar location. The two partners are celebrating the news by providing a 40% discount on Uber Eats orders of $30 or more from Family Dollar.

According to Men’s Journal, the offer is available for a limited time with promo code FAMILY40. Customers can open the Uber Eats app and find the “retail” or “convenience” section to search for Family Dollar items.

“By partnering with Uber Eats, it’s now even easier to access essentials from the comfort of home,” Family Dollar CMO Bonita Price said in a statement, per Men’s Journal. “Expanded access at an incredible value goes a long way in helping our customers save time and do more, especially in underserved communities.”

What is Uber Eats saying about its partnership with Family Dollar?

Uber Eats said in a statement that its partnership with Family Dollar will provide “a convenient and affordable shopping solution.”

“Family Dollar has long been known for providing low-cost, essential items to communities across the country, including many traditionally underserved neighborhoods. Now, through Uber Eats, customers can access Family Dollar’s trusted assortment of value-driven products without leaving home,” the company stated.

What is the latest development on Family Dollar’s economic struggles?

Dollar Tree, which bought Family Dollar for $9 billion in 2015, is now selling the store for $1 billion. Per Men’s Journal, the company is struggling with operational issues and finding it difficult to keep pace with its rivals. Family Dollar plans to close about 1,000 locations in the coming years.