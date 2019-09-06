Wally Amos, the man behind the beloved Famous Amos cookies, has died at the age of 88. On Aug. 13, the entrepreneur passed away in his home in Honolulu. According to the Seattle Times, Amos’ children Shawn and Sarah Amos said their father died from complications of dementia.
In 1975, Amos borrowed $25,000 from his friends to start his soon-to-be-famous business. The Tallahassee, Florida native took his aunt’s recipe, which didn’t include coloring or added chemicals, and produced the treats in Los Angeles. The business earned $300,000 in its first year. According to ABC News, the first shop opened in Hollywood on Sunset Blvd.
By 1981, the company earned a whopping $12 million. He opened more stores across the U.S. and even sold his cookies in grocery stores. In 1988, Amos sold his business to the Shansby Group (a private equity firm) for $3 million.
Amos’ energetic personality gained attention, too.
“With his Panama hat, kazoo, and boundless optimism, Famous Amos was a great American success story, and a source of Black pride,” his family said in a statement, per ABC News. “It’s also a part of our family story for which we will forever be grateful and proud. Our dad taught as the value of hard work, believing in ourselves, and chasing our dreams. He was a true original Black American hero.”
Amos appeared on the cover of Time Magazine and popular sitcoms like The Jeffersons and Taxi. More recently, Amos was featured on The Office.
In 1987, Amos received the Horatio Alger Award in 1987. The recognition is given to Americans who serve as role models and “exemplify that opportunities for a successful life are available to all individuals who are dedicated to the principles of integrity, hard work, perseverance and compassion for others.”
Amos also authored several books, including The Famous Amos Story: The Face That Launched a Thousand Chips, The Cookie Never Crumbles: Practical Recipes for Everyday Living and The Man with No Name: Turn Lemons into Lemonade.
Amos’ family is asking the public to contribute to Alzheimer’s Association, telling ABC News: “We also know he would love it if you had a chocolate chip cookie today.”