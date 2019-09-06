In 1975, Amos borrowed $25,000 from his friends to start his soon-to-be-famous business. The Tallahassee, Florida native took his aunt’s recipe, which didn’t include coloring or added chemicals, and produced the treats in Los Angeles. The business earned $300,000 in its first year. According to ABC News, the first shop opened in Hollywood on Sunset Blvd.

By 1981, the company earned a whopping $12 million. He opened more stores across the U.S. and even sold his cookies in grocery stores. In 1988, Amos sold his business to the Shansby Group (a private equity firm) for $3 million.