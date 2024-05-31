It’s the time of the year to honor our dads and everything they do for us! But let’s be honest, one of their strong suits is the art of witty dad jokes: it comes with the territory. Like, as soon as they become dads, they suddenly have this inherent talent for cringeworthy jokes. Talk about the dark, clever or groanworthy jokes they share time and again, that never fail to make us laugh or roll our eyes every single time. In the spirit of Father’s Day, let’s celebrate those dark, clever or groanworthy dad jokes they share time and again, that never fail to make us laugh or roll our eyes.

Classic Fathers Day Dad Jokes

Why don’t skeletons fight each other? They don’t have the guts.

They don’t have the guts. What do you call fake spaghetti? An impasta.

An impasta. Why did the scarecrow win an award? Because he was outstanding in his field.

Because he was outstanding in his field. How does a penguin build its house? Igloos it together.

Igloos it together. Why couldn’t the bicycle stand up by itself? It was two-tired.

It was two-tired. What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese.

Nacho cheese. How do you make holy water? You boil the hell out of it.

You boil the hell out of it. What do you call a fish with no eyes? Fsh.

Fsh. Why did the golfer bring an extra pair of pants? In case he got a hole in one.

In case he got a hole in one. Why was the math book sad? Because it had too many problems.

Because it had too many problems. What do you call a belt made of watches? A waist of time.

A waist of time. What’s brown and sticky? A stick.

A stick. Why can’t you hear a pterodactyl go to the bathroom? Because the “P” is silent.

Because the “P” is silent. How does a snowman get around? By riding an “icicle.”

By riding an “icicle.” What lights up a soccer stadium? A soccer match.

A soccer match. What’s orange and sounds like a parrot? A carrot.

A carrot. Why did the coffee file a police report? It got mugged.

It got mugged. How do you organize a space party? You planet.

You planet. What did the grape do when he got stepped on? Nothing but let out a little wine.

Nothing but let out a little wine. Why don’t scientists trust atoms? Because they make up everything.

Because they make up everything. What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear.

A gummy bear. Why do cows wear bells? Because their horns don’t work.

Because their horns don’t work. What do you get if you cross an insect with the Easter rabbit? Bugs Bunny.

Bugs Bunny. How do you catch a squirrel? Climb a tree and act like a nut.

Climb a tree and act like a nut. Why don’t you ever see elephants hiding in trees? Because they’re so good at it.

Because they’re so good at it. What’s a skeleton’s least favorite room in the house? The living room.

The living room. Why did the chicken go to the seance? To talk to the other side.

To talk to the other side. Why don’t oysters donate to charity? Because they are shellfish.

Because they are shellfish. What did one ocean say to the other ocean? Nothing, they just waved.

Nothing, they just waved. Why was the big cat disqualified from the race? Because it was a cheetah.

Because it was a cheetah. Why did the tomato turn red? Because it saw the salad dressing.

Because it saw the salad dressing. What do you call a factory that makes good products? A satisfactory.

A satisfactory. Why did the math teacher call her student average? Because she was mean.

Because she was mean. Why was the stadium so hot? Because all the fans left.

Because all the fans left. What do you call a cow with no legs? Ground beef.

Ground beef. Why did the scarecrow become a successful neurosurgeon? He was outstanding in his field.

He was outstanding in his field. Why don’t some fish play piano? Because you can’t tuna fish.

Because you can’t tuna fish. How do you catch a unique rabbit? Unique up on it.

Unique up on it. Why did the picture go to jail? Because it was framed.

Because it was framed. What did the janitor say when he jumped out of the closet? Supplies!

Supplies! Why can’t your nose be 12 inches long? Because then it would be a foot.

Because then it would be a foot. Why was the baby strawberry crying? Because its parents were in a jam.

Because its parents were in a jam. What do you get when you cross a snowman with a vampire? Frostbite.

Frostbite. What’s the best time to go to the dentist? Tooth-hurty.

Tooth-hurty. Why are skeletons so calm? Because nothing gets under their skin.

Because nothing gets under their skin. How do you make a tissue dance? Put a little boogie in it.

Put a little boogie in it. What kind of shoes do ninjas wear? Sneakers.

Sneakers. Why was the broom late? It swept in.

These dad jokes are sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face and add a fun touch to your Father’s Day celebrations!