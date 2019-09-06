Scoop was performing at the Green and Gold Party summer concert in Hamden, Connecticut when he collapsed, NBC News reported. Video posted to social media showed that the crowd appeared to be having a great time at the Town Center Park until the tragedy happened.

Hamden mayor Lauren Garrett wrote on Facebook that Scoop was taken by ambulance after he collapsed.

“On behalf of the Town of Hamden, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Isaac Freeman, known as Fatman Scoop,” Garrett wrote when she later shared an update. “He was a wonderful performer with a wide following as evidenced by the thousands of fans that came to see what would be his last performance at Hamden Town Center Park.”

The rapper’s family remembers him as a world class performer, a father, brother, uncle and friend.

“He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage,” the rapper’s family wrote. “FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”

Scoop produced the global hit track, “Be Faithful.” He also featured on songs with Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Ciara and more. Additionally, he is celebrated for his work as a hype man and radio and television personality.