Rapper Fatman Scoop has died after collapsing onstage during his performance on Friday night. In a statement released on Instagram, the 53-year-old’s family said the world lost a “radiant soul.”
“It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop,” the family posted on the rapper’s Instagram page. “Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life.”
Scoop’s longtime friend and tour manager, Birch Michael, also announced the news on Friday and expressed his sorrow for the tragic loss.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, Known professionally as Fatman Scoop. You taught me how to be the Man I am today,” Michael posted on Facebook on Saturday. “I Love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me. Rest In Peace x.”
Michael continued to express his grief in another post on Instagram.
“You took me all over the world and had me performing alongside you on some of the biggest and greatest stages on this planet, the things you taught me have truly made me the man I am today,” he wrote. “Thank you so much, I love you x.”
Another one of Scoop’s close friends, DJ I Am Tony Neal, also went to Instagram to share his sorrow.
“Your voice entertained millions, and your legacy will continue. Family, I’m gonna miss you, @fatmanscoop,” he wrote, per Page Six.
The heartbroken friend added that it has been a “rough month” for Scoop.
“Unbelievable, #SleepWell Scoop. I was hoping you would pull through. 💔🕊🙏🏾,” Neal wrote.
Scoop was performing at the Green and Gold Party summer concert in Hamden, Connecticut when he collapsed, NBC News reported. Video posted to social media showed that the crowd appeared to be having a great time at the Town Center Park until the tragedy happened.
Hamden mayor Lauren Garrett wrote on Facebook that Scoop was taken by ambulance after he collapsed.
“On behalf of the Town of Hamden, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Isaac Freeman, known as Fatman Scoop,” Garrett wrote when she later shared an update. “He was a wonderful performer with a wide following as evidenced by the thousands of fans that came to see what would be his last performance at Hamden Town Center Park.”
The rapper’s family remembers him as a world class performer, a father, brother, uncle and friend.
“He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage,” the rapper’s family wrote. “FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten.”
Scoop produced the global hit track, “Be Faithful.” He also featured on songs with Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Ciara and more. Additionally, he is celebrated for his work as a hype man and radio and television personality.