February 2025 is bringing a fresh lineup of inspiring, thought-provoking, and entertaining reads from some of the most influential voices in media, literature and entertainment. Whether you’re looking for career motivation, spiritual growth, romance, or a deep dive into history and family legacies, these new releases have something for everyone. Check out the top books to add to your reading list this month!

‘Who Better Than You?’ by Will Packer

Will Packer, the powerhouse producer known for Girls Trip, Straight Outta Compton, and Fight Night, shares insights from his career and personal journey in Who Better Than You?. The book includes behind-the-scenes stories, such as his efforts to cast Beyoncé in Obsessed, his professional relationship with Kevin Hart, and moments that shaped his career. Packer outlines his approach to success, resilience, and calculated risk-taking, offering practical lessons for readers pursuing their own ambitions.

‘The Pretty Victory’ by Pretty Vee

Vena “Pretty Vee” Excell, a comedian and TV personality from Wild ‘N Out, releases her debut book, The Pretty Victory. This 100-day devotional and guided journal is designed to help readers set and achieve goals while staying connected to their faith. Drawing from personal experiences and the wisdom of her pastor mother, Vee blends humor and reflection to create an accessible guide for personal growth. The book also features insights from notable figures like Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, and Shaquille O’Neal.

‘The Love Lyric’ by Kristina Forest

Kristina Forest’s The Love Lyric follows Iris Greene, a widow and single mother balancing her career and parenting. At her sister’s wedding, she reconnects with pop R&B singer Angel Hughes, who has admired her from afar for years. Their paths cross professionally when Angel becomes a brand ambassador for Iris’s company, testing their ability to keep things professional. As their connection deepens, they must navigate personal and career challenges to see if love fits into their lives.

‘Talk to Me’ by Rich Benjamin

In Talk to Me, Rich Benjamin examines his family’s history and its ties to broader social and political themes. His grandfather, a Haitian labor leader and briefly the country’s president, was overthrown in a U.S.-backed coup in 1957, forcing his family into exile. Benjamin explores the impact of this displacement on his mother and himself, delving into themes of migration, political intervention, and family legacy. The memoir also reflects on his personal struggles, including a rare blood disease and his experience coming of age during the AIDS crisis.